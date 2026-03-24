WWE NXT Star Possibly Injured At Live Event Ahead Of Planned Match Tonight

Worries grew over the weekend as fans reported that "WWE NXT" stars Lexis King and Elio LeFleur had both sustained physical damage in the ring, so much so that the referee threw up an "X" to signal potential injury and an end to their live event match. In LeFleur's case, he appeared to hurt his arm upon colliding with the turnbuckle.

Days removed from the scene, Fightful Select is reporting that LeFleur did indeed sustain an arm injury at the live event, with the Men's Speed Champion then being put in a sling afterward. The severity of LeFleur's injury as well as his current in-ring status are unclear, though as of this afternoon, WWE was still advertising him for an NXT Tag Team Championship contenders tournament match on the March 24 edition of "NXT."

There, LeFleur and Eli Knight are slated to take on The Culling's Shawn Spears and Niko Vance. The winners of this bout will then move on to face Birthright next Tuesday. Vanity Project will defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against the tournament victors at "NXT" Stand & Deliver in St. Louis on April 4.

The aforementioned "NXT" live event, centered in Lakeland, Florida on March 20, featured an eight-man tag match pitting Birthright (King, Charlie Dempsey, Uriah Connors, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo) against LeFleur, Kale Dixon, Eli Knight, and Tavion Heights. Amidst the action, King reportedly "got knocked silly," leading to concussion concerns. Fortunately, he was said to be "feeling okay" after. Whether or not that means he will appear on "NXT" has also yet to be seen.