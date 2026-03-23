WWE NXT Star Lexis King Reportedly 'Feeling Okay' After Live Event Injury Scare

During an "NXT" live event in Lakeland, Florida on Friday, March 20, Lexis King suffered an injury scare that left fans in the building very concerned, especially after the match ended abruptly.

According to Wrestling Observer, King was in an 8-man match with fellow Birthright stablemates (Charlie Dempsey, Uriah Connors, and Stacks) against Elio LeFleur, Kale Dixon, Eli Knight, and Tavion Heights when "he got knocked silly". King reportedly took a knee to the face and there was concern that King suffered a concussion. LeFleur suffered an arm injury during the same match and the match was called off when the ref put up the "X" symbol.

Fightful Select had an updated report regarding King. They were told he is "feeling okay" after the spot. King hasn't addressed the situation directly online, but has been active on social media since the match happened.

Last week on "NXT", Birthright members Connors and Stacks defeated Hank & Tank to advance in the tournament to crown Number 1 contenders for the tag team titles. Before the match even started, Birthright attacked Hank & Tank. King also involved himself during the match to cause a distraction that would help Connors and Stacks pick up the victory.