Birthright Beat Hank & Tank, Advance To Second Round Of WWE NXT Tag Title Tournament

The hunt for the next NXT Tag Team Championship contenders kicked off tonight on "WWE NXT," with Birthright making progress along the way.

In the first of two opening round matches, Birthright's Uriah Connors and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo took on Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, who previously held the NXT Tag Team Championships in 2025. With their experience advantage, Hank and Tank seemed poised to position themselves back in title contention. A distraction from Lexis King, however, foiled their plans.

After Hank knocked Lorenzo down with a spinning slam, he and Tank lined up on opposite ends of the ring with the intention of then charging at him from both sides. Seeing this, Lexis King inserted himself into their path instead, resulting in him getting crushed and rolled out of the ring.

While Hank and Tank disposed of King, Connors sneakily tagged himself into the match. From there, Lorenzo ate an uppercut-powerbomb combo from Hank and Tank. Taking advantage of the former champions' unawareness, Connors then surprised Hank with a roll-up to secure the win for Birthright.

Looking ahead, Birthright will either face The Culling (Shawn Spears and Niko Vance) or Eli Knight and Elio LeFleur on the March 31 edition of "NXT." The Culling vs. Knight-LeFleur will take place next week.

The winner of the tournament will earn the right to challenge Vanity Project for the NXT Tag Team Titles at "NXT" Stand & Deliver, which emanates from St. Louis on April 4. Vanity Project claimed the titles by besting DarkState three weeks ago.