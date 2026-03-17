WWE NXT Results 3/17 - Women's North American Championship Steel Cage Match, Two Other Titles Up For Grabs

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on March 17, 2026, coming to you live from the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas!

Tatum Paxley may have dethroned Izzi Dame of The Culling as Women's North American Champion at "NXT" Vengeance Day on March 7, but tonight, Dame has the chance to regain the title when the two square off in a Steel Cage Match. Dame interrupted Paxley during last Tuesday's episode of "NXT" and a verbal confrontation ensued between the pair that ended with Dame surprising Paxley with a sit-out powerbomb thanks to some assistance from her stablemates Shawn Spears and Niko Vance. Later that same night, Shiloh Hill helped Paxley take off the tires to The Culling's car as retribution.

Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence will be putting the NXT Women's Championship will be putting the NXT Women's Championship on the line tonight as she defends against Zaria and Sol Ruca in a Triple Threat Match. With Jayne having retained her title against Zaria on the March 3 episode of "NXT" thanks to interference at the hands of Ruca, Ruca scored a victory against Jayne's stablemate Lainey Reid in singles competition last Tuesday.

Fallon Henley will be putting the WWE Women's Speed Championship on the line for the first time on television since defeating the aforementioned Zaria to become titleholder at Night Two of the "NXT" Gold Rush television special on November 25, 2025 as she defends against WrenQCC's Wren Sinclair. Sinclair defeated Nikkita Lyons and Thea Hail in the first round and finals of a WWE Women's Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament respectively on the March 3 episode of "NXT" and last Tuesday's show to secure her spot in tonight's match.

Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes of Vanity Project will be one step closer to finding out who their next challengers for their NXT Tag Team Championship will be, as two unnamed members of Birthright will be taking on Hank Walker and Tank Ledger in a First Round Match For The Number One Contenders Match for the NXT Tag Team Tournament. Birthright gained a new member last Tuesday when Charlie Dempsey turned his back on Tavion Heights in the midst of a tag team match that pitted the two men against Lexis King and Uriah Connors.

Additionally, the aforementioned Baylor, Smokes, and their stablemate EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake will be squaring off with Los Americanos' El Grande Americano (who resembles Ludwig Kaiser), Bravo Americano, and Rayo Americano in a Six Man Tag Team Match. Booker T Appreciation Night is also set to be held in Booker T's hometown as announced by Booker's commentary counterpart Vic Joseph last Tuesday.

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Sol Ruca makes her way to the ring. Zaria and Fatal Influence follow.