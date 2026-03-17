WWE NXT Results 3/17 - Women's North American Championship Steel Cage Match, Two Other Titles Up For Grabs
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on March 17, 2026, coming to you live from the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas!
Tatum Paxley may have dethroned Izzi Dame of The Culling as Women's North American Champion at "NXT" Vengeance Day on March 7, but tonight, Dame has the chance to regain the title when the two square off in a Steel Cage Match. Dame interrupted Paxley during last Tuesday's episode of "NXT" and a verbal confrontation ensued between the pair that ended with Dame surprising Paxley with a sit-out powerbomb thanks to some assistance from her stablemates Shawn Spears and Niko Vance. Later that same night, Shiloh Hill helped Paxley take off the tires to The Culling's car as retribution.
Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence will be putting the NXT Women's Championship will be putting the NXT Women's Championship on the line tonight as she defends against Zaria and Sol Ruca in a Triple Threat Match. With Jayne having retained her title against Zaria on the March 3 episode of "NXT" thanks to interference at the hands of Ruca, Ruca scored a victory against Jayne's stablemate Lainey Reid in singles competition last Tuesday.
Fallon Henley will be putting the WWE Women's Speed Championship on the line for the first time on television since defeating the aforementioned Zaria to become titleholder at Night Two of the "NXT" Gold Rush television special on November 25, 2025 as she defends against WrenQCC's Wren Sinclair. Sinclair defeated Nikkita Lyons and Thea Hail in the first round and finals of a WWE Women's Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament respectively on the March 3 episode of "NXT" and last Tuesday's show to secure her spot in tonight's match.
Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes of Vanity Project will be one step closer to finding out who their next challengers for their NXT Tag Team Championship will be, as two unnamed members of Birthright will be taking on Hank Walker and Tank Ledger in a First Round Match For The Number One Contenders Match for the NXT Tag Team Tournament. Birthright gained a new member last Tuesday when Charlie Dempsey turned his back on Tavion Heights in the midst of a tag team match that pitted the two men against Lexis King and Uriah Connors.
Additionally, the aforementioned Baylor, Smokes, and their stablemate EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake will be squaring off with Los Americanos' El Grande Americano (who resembles Ludwig Kaiser), Bravo Americano, and Rayo Americano in a Six Man Tag Team Match. Booker T Appreciation Night is also set to be held in Booker T's hometown as announced by Booker's commentary counterpart Vic Joseph last Tuesday.
We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Sol Ruca makes her way to the ring. Zaria and Fatal Influence follow.
Jacy Jayne (w/ Fatal Influence) (c) vs. Zaria vs. Sol Ruca in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women's Championship
The bell rings and Rua locks up with Jayne. Zaria looks to land a chokeslam on Ruca, but Ruca lands on her feet. Jayne takes down Zaria and pins her, but Ruca lies off the middle rope to break the fall. Ruca rocks Jayne with a superkick and Zaria pulls Jayne out of the ring before Ruca flies over the top rope to level Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid on the outside.
Ruca stares down Zaria from the outside, but Jayne sends Ruca crashing into the ring steps. Jayne then wears down Ruva with a submission hold during the co
Jayne rolls up Zaria, but Zaria kicks out. Ruca flies off the ropes to take out Jayne and Zaria with a springboard crossbody before Zaria and Ruca are left in the ring alone together. They stare one another down and brawl, but Jayne levels Zaria with a neckbreaker. Ruca scoops up Jayne on her shoulders, but Zaria catches Jayne with a spear. Ruca then follows it up with a spear of her own to Zaria.
Back from the break, Ruca ascends to the top. Zaria pushes her and pulls both her and Jayne off the top rope, but Jayne connects with a shotgun dropkick on Zaria and follows it up with cannonballs to her and Ruca.
Zaria pins Jayne, but Jayne kicks out. Ruca clotheslines Zaria out of the ring and catches Jayne with a Sol Snatcher, then goes for a pin but Zaria pulls Ruca out of the ring to break the fall. She delivers a F5 to Ruca and dumps her back in the ring. As Zaria brawls with Henley on the outside, Jayne pins Ruca inside the ring for the win.
Winner (and still): Jacy Jayne
mmercial break, but Zaria breaks things up and whips Jayne into the corner spine first.
Ricky Saints then makes his way to the ring.
We Hear From Ricky Saints
Saints says he may slip, but never falls. He says the real main event is standing in front of the fans and says himself and Ethan Page would be in the tournament to find Vanity Project's next challengers for the NXT Tag Team Championship if Vanity Project hadn't been held, then promises to become a two time NXT Champion.
Page's music hits and he makes his way out. He calls out Myles Borne and says he doesn't want to become a two time North American Championship, but he wants to be a two time NXT Champion instead.
As Saints tells Page that wasn't the plan, Joe Hendry's music hits. He tells Saints and Page that if you say his name, he appears and says Page has good points. He says he got the sense last week that Saints doesn't want the NXT Championship as badly as Page, then says both Saints and Page will need medical attention if they think they can step up to challenge him for the NXT Championship. Hendry continues trying to drive a wedge between Saints and Page, then says Saints couldn't play guitar or song. He says Saints and Page could figure out who challenges him or the NXT Championship, leading to an argument between Saints and Page.
Saints and Page attack Hendry, but Hendry levels both men with a double clothesline and delivers a Fallaway Slam to Saints. He lands another Fallaway Slam on Page, but Tony D'Angelo appears out of nowhere and spears Hendry. He lands a chokeslam on Saints and a uranage on Page, then stands tall in the ring.
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