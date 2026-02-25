Elio LeFleur Wins WWE Men's Speed Title On NXT

"The French Luchador" Elio LeFleur is the new WWE Speed Champion after pinning Jasper Troy during a triple threat match involving Eli Knight on "WWE NXT" on Tuesday. After LeFleur and Knight wrestled to a time limit draw during their Speed Tournament finals match last week, "NXT" interim general manager Robert Stone ruled that the championship match would be a seven minute triple threat.

Troy dominated the match right out of the gate. He pressed LeFleur over his head and threw him over the top rope to take out Knight on the floor below. The challengers worked together briefly to take out the champion and sent him crashing into the ring steps. Troy was back on his feet, however, by the time LeFleur and Knight took their singles battle to the outside of the ring, and he was back to dominating.

The challengers worked to get Troy out of the ring once again. Knight hit LeFleur with a flying knee, but he kicked out. LeFleur took out Knight and hit a 450 Splash off the top rope, but Knight kicked out with just over two minutes to go. In the end, LeFleur worked to take down Troy and Knight hit the champion with a moonsault. As Knight recovered from the move, it was LeFleur to steal the pin and get the victory.