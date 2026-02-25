WWE NXT Results 2/24 - Several Titles On The Line, First Round #1 Contenders Women's Speed Championship Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on February 24, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars will be putting the NXT Tag Team Championship on the line on television for the first time since retaining against OTM on the January 27 episode of "NXT" as they defend against Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes of Vanity Project. Baylor and Smokes defeated Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, The Culling, and OTM in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT" to secure their spot in tonight's match, with Baylor sneaking up on Shawn Spears to pin him after OTM, Walker, and Ledger had taken themselves out by crashing through the announce desk.

Moments after Ethan Page retained the North American Championship against Shiloh Hill last Tuesday, Myles Borne came to the aid of Hill when Page and the aforementioned Vanity Project blindsided Hill with an attack that ended with Borne threatening to use a chair to destroy Page's ankle in order to get a North American Championship match of his own. With Page having agreed (despite Borne still opting to destroy Page's ankle anyways), Borne will be receiving his North American Championship match tonight.

Jasper Troy will be putting the WWE Speed Championship on the line on television for the first time since retaining against Tavion Heights on the January 13 episode of "NXT" as he defends against Elio LeFleur and Eli Knight in a Triple Threat Match that will have a seven minute time limit. While LeFleur and Knight faced one another last Tuesday in the finals of a WWE Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament, the match ultimately ended in the three minute time limit expiring. This prompted acting "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone to announce tonight's Triple Threat Match instead of leaving Troy without a challenger.

As of last Tuesday's episode of "NXT", Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence will be putting the NXT Women's Championship on the line in her first televised defense since retaining against Kendal Grey at the "NXT" New Year's Evil television special on January 6 as she goes one-on-one with Sol Ruca. AsRuca's friendship with Zaria has been in limbo over the course of the past few weeks, she earned her shot tonight by picking up the pinfall during a tag team match pitting herself and Zaria against Grey and Wren Sinclair on the February 10 episode of "NXT". The pair seemingly made up last Tuesday when Zaria saved Ruca from an attack at the hands of Fatal Influence following a verbal confrontation between Ruca and Jayne.

Speaking of Fatal Influence, Fallon Henley will become one step closer to finding out who will challenge her next for the Women's Speed Championship, as Blake Monroe goes head-to-head with Thea Hail in a First Round Match for the WWE Women's Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament. Monroe and Hail have had no shortage of issues with one another over the course of the last several weeks, dating back to when Hail shockingly dethroned Monroe as Women's North American Championship on the December 16 episode of "NXT" prior to losing it to current titleholder Izzi Dame.

Additionally, former allies Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon will be squaring off with one another after Connors made the decision to leave Dixon and Chase U to join Lexis King, NXT Heritage Cup Champion Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and TNA Knockouts World Champion Arianna Grace. Keanu Carver will also be taking on Sean Legacy as the former continues establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with on the "NXT" roster.