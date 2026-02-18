WWE Men's Speed Tournament Ends In Draw, Leading To Historic First

A historic first in WWE Speed Championship history will take place next week on "WWE NXT" when Jasper Troy defends his gold in a triple threat match. The Speed tournament final on Tuesday's edition of "NXT" saw "The French Luchador" Elio LeFleur and Eli Knight's match end in a time limit draw.

Shortly after the bout began, Knight sent himself and LeFleur spilling over the ropes to the outside. LeFleur got up on the second rope, but Knight avoided him, and hit a big springboard of his own to the floor to take out LaFleur. Knight sold his ankle, but was still able to hit a springboard leg drop to LeFleur back in the ring with 90 seconds to go.

The pair traded pinfall attempts in the ring. Knight went for another springboard, but LeFleur caught him with a sit-down powerbomb, but it wasn't enough to put Knight away. Fleur knocked Knight down with 20 seconds to go, but Knight hit him with a big knee then went to the top rope. LaFleur followed his opponent up there and hit a Spanish Fly, but wasn't able to get the pin before time ran out.

"NXT" Interim General Manager Robert Stone came out and said that usually, that would mean Troy would retain his title, but because of the men's stunning performance, he was going to put them both in the Speed Championship match next week. He also announced the bout would have a seven minute time limit rather than its usual five.