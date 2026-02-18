WWE NXT Results 2/17 - Four-Way Number One Contenders Match, North American Championship On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on February 17, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Vanity Project's Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price of OTM, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, and The Culling's Shawn Spears and Niko Vance will be colliding with one another in a Four-Way Number One Contenders Match for DarkState's NXT Tag Team Championship. Not only did OTM, Walker and Ledger, and The Culling encounter one another during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT", but Vanity Project scored a win against Walker and Ledger later that same night as OTM and The Culling appeared in the final moments of the match and inadvertently allowed EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake to interfere.

Ethan Page will be putting the North American Championship on the line on television for the first time since retaining against Elio LeFleur on the January 20 episode of "NXT" as he defends against Shiloh Hill. Page asked "NXT" Interim General Manager Robert Stone for an opponent during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT" in order for him to break the record for the most North American Championship defenses. Although Stone agreed and offered up some opponents, Page unknowingly accepted Hill as his opponent when Hill walked in and found a machete he'd left in Stone's office.

Speaking of LeFleur, he looks to secure a shot at Jasper Troy's WWE Speed Championship tonight when he goes head-to-head with Eli Knight in a Finals Match for the WWE Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament. LeFleur defeated Charlie Dempsey in a semifinals match on the February 3 edition of "NXT", while Knight emerged victorious against Josh Briggs in a semifinals match of his own last Tuesday.

Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan have had a number of issues with one another over the course of the past several weeks, with the former holding a pair of wins against Jordan at a January 9 Live Event via disqualification and from the January 13 episode of "NXT". Tonight, the pair look to put things between them to bed once and for all as they square off with each other in the ring.

Additionally, as of last Tuesday, Tony D'Angelo will be competing in his first match on "NXT" programming since defeating Luca Crusifino and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo on the July 15, 2025 edition of the show as he takes on Cutler James in an effort to continue his quest to end James and DarkState for sidelining him a number of months ago.