WWE NXT Revenge Week One Results 4/14 - Two Titles On The Line, Jaida Parker Faces Kelani Jordan & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" Revenge Week One on April 14, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Tony D'Angelo will be putting the NXT Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning Joe Hendry in a Fatal Four-Way Match that also involved Ethan Page and Ricky Saints at "NXT" Stand & Deliver on April 4 as he defends against Page tonight. Although Hendry and Saints both made it clear during last Tuesday's episode of "NXT" that they weren't done with the NXT Championship just yet, the two men along with D'Angelo and Page were forced to work together in an Eight Man Tag Team Match that pitted them against DarkState. While it looked like D'Angelo had the match won for his team, Page tagged himself in so that he could land a Twisted Grin on Saquon Shugars and pin him for the win.

Lola Vice will be putting the NXT Women's Championship on the line as she defends against former titleholder and Fatal Influence member Jacy Jayne. Not only did Vice dethrone Jayne as NXT Women's Champion in a Triple Threat Match that also involved WrenQCC member Kendal Grey at Stand & Deliver, but Jayne confronted Vice in a verbal altercation during the closing moments of last Tuesday's show along with her stablemates Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan have had no shortage of issues with one another over the last several weeks, including the March 31 episode of "NXT" When Parker scored a victory against Jordan. Tonight, Jordan will surely be wanting to seek her retribution as she goes head-to-head with Parker as the pair look to put their issues to rest once and for all.

Additionally, the aforementioned Hendry will be performing a concert for the "NXT" Universe.