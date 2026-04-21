WWE NXT's Zaria Costs Sol Ruca Her Raw Debut Match After Post-WrestleMania Call-Up

Former Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca made her debut on "WWE Raw" after WWE WrestleMania 42, but her first match on the red brand, against new Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, was thwarted by her former friend, Zaria.

Morgan went out to the ring alongside Judgment Day to gloat about becoming champion. She thanked her family and her WrestleMania opponent, Stephanie Vaquer, and went on to say it was her show, her division, and her title. That brought out Ruca. Ruca said she had been watching Morgan's journey over the last decade, and Morgan has been an inspiration for her.

Ruca mentioned facing off against Morgan in the Royal Rumble and said she deserved the title. Morgan told her she had some nerve interrupting the celebration, and Ruca said she wasn't looking for a fight, but she wasn't backing down from one. Adam Pearce came out to make the match official.

Morgan was heavy on the offensive in the opening minutes, but Ruca held her own and rallied with an X-Factor. She hit Morgan with a moonsault off the ropes to the outside, then the pair went back-and-forth in the ring. Ruca hit a missile dropkick from the middle rope, but when she went to the top, she ate a Codebreaker as she landed.

Ruca hit a back handspring flip over the top rope to take out Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez on the outside. Zaria then appeared as the referee was checking on Morgan, and she laid out Ruca on the outside. The referee got to the count of nine, but when Ruca got back into the ring, she ran into the Oblivion for the champion to get the victory.