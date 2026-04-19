Liv Morgan Pins Stephanie Vaquer, Reclaims Women's World Title At WWE WrestleMania 42

Liv Morgan is now a three-time Women's World Champion after defeating Stephanie Vaquer at WWE WrestleMania 42.

Morgan lip synced to her new single, "Trouble" & performed with dancers for her entrance. Vaquer followed with a tsunami of red confetti.

The woman started brawling as soon as the bell rang. Vaquer launched Devil's kiss and followed with a backbreaker before landing her opponent's finisher, ObLIVion. Morgan's Judgment Day stablemate, Roxanne Perez distracted ref so that Raquel Rodriguez could put Vaquer across the ropes for Morgan to connect with ObLIVion. Vaquer kicked out and landed a crossbody on Perez & Rodriguez. Morgan connected with a CodeBreaker &followed with ObLIVion for the win. Following the match, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio gave her the title and they celebrated in the ring with Perez and Rodriguez.

Morgan won this year's Royal Rumble match in her ninth try to get a title shot at WrestleMania. She previously held the women's title for 226 days. She is also a 4-time tag team champion.