WWE's Liv Morgan Releases First Music Video Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

"Cherry lips and bad energy." Liv Morgan is spelling out what lies ahead in the forecast for Stephanie Vaquer, with her first-ever music video, "Trouble."

Last Monday on "WWE Raw," a tease of the video was aired for a few seconds without any indication or context. Now, all eyes are on the former two-time WWE Women's World Champion, with 51,126 views in the first hour of its release Monday afternoon. From a parking garage dance scene or two that turns into a ground and pound, to setting a car on fire, all while calmly getting a lower back tattoo ahead of being hauled away by the police, Morgan is ready for her troubling ways to hit the big time on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" in Las Vegas.

The 2026 Women's Royal Rumble victor chose Vaquer on the February 23 edition of "Raw," after "La Primera" interrupted a sit-down interview Morgan had prior. The current champion told Morgan, in Spanish, words to the effect that she would show her what a real champion looks like, indicating that Morgan's title reigns didn't hold the same weight, recognition, blood, sweat, tears, and hard work that Vaquer's has. Rather than say who she was going to pick, Morgan clocked Vaquer in the face, solidifying her decision of choosing her.

Both women have been at each other's throats since that initial beatdown, with Vaquer getting her receipt on Morgan and Roxanne Perez this past Monday. They were left with two visibly big goose egg head bumps. Morgan and Vaquer's highly personal showdown will be held on Saturday, as Night One of this weekend's WrestleMania 42 card.