Backstage Update On Condition Of Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez Ahead Of WWE Wrestlemania

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," both Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez suffered an injury during a backstage segment. The incident occurred when Morgan was surprisingly attacked by Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer from behind, causing her to collide with Perez while they were having a conversation backstage. After Morgan had taken to social media to share photos of the welt that formed on her head due to the angle, it was reported that both women had been put in concussion protocol, but according to more news on Thursday, the Judgment Day partners have avoided a serious injury.

Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select is reporting that there is optimism within WWE that Morgan and Perez will both be cleared by WrestleMania 42, which takes place next week on April 18th and 19th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Additionally, the report states that Vaquer does not have any backstage heat for injuring both Morgan and Perez.

Although Perez is not scheduled for a match at WrestleMania 42, Morgan earned the right to challenge Vaquer for the Women's World Championship after she won the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble. Additionally, Perez just returned to "Raw" after having been out of action for two months because of surgery she needed to remove a benign mass on her back. If Morgan is successful at "The Grandest Stage Of Them All," it will be the third time that she's held a world title in WWE.