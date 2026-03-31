Roxanne Perez Returns To WWE Raw, Assists Liv Morgan In Fight With Stephanie Vaquer

Roxanne Perez made her return during "WWE Raw" to aid Liv Morgan in attacking Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

Perez has been out of action for the past two months after revealing she had surgery to remove a benign mass on her back, returning after Morgan had came out and laid into her upcoming WrestleMania opponent.

Morgan had said something derogatory about Vaquer's mother in Spanish during her solo promo segment, prompting the Women's World Champion to come out and initiate a fight in the ring. Vaquer got the better of Morgan and went to grab a steel chair, then being attacked by the returning Perez and turning the segment into a two-on-one mugging.

When all was said and done, Morgan stood with Perez with the Women's World title belt held aloft to close the segment.

Morgan will be challenging for Vaquer's title at WrestleMania 42 after winning the Women's Royal Rumble for the first time in January. She will be attempting to capture her third WWE Women's title against Vaquer, who has been champion in her first reign since September.