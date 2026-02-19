WWE's Roxanne Perez Reveals She Recently Had Surgery To Remove 'Benign Mass'

It's no secret that Roxanne Perez has spent the last few months of her WWE career working hurt. The former Women's Tag Team Champion was reportedly "banged up" throughout WWE's Holiday tour in late December/early January, and was recently forced to miss an episode of "WWE Raw" due to what seemed to be an illness. As it turns out, it was something a bit more significant than thought.

In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, Perez revealed that her absence from WWE wasn't because of illness, but because she had been forced to go under the knife.

"I recently underwent surgery to remove a benign mass that was in my back, that was causing me a lot of pain for a couple of months," Perez said. "But I just didn't want to have time out. I honestly love what I do so, so much. It's been a dream of mine to become a WWE superstar since I was ten years old. But our health is very important, so we need to put that first."

Overall, Perez appeared to be optimistic about the situation, revealing she had spent a lot of downtime relaxing at home while no longer having to deal with much pain. However, while Perez tried to assure fans that it wouldn't be too long before she returned to wrestling she was unable to provide an exact timetable for when she'd be cleared.

"Recovery is going well," Perez said. "I don't have too much pain anymore. It kind of comes and goes. I'm going to be back in the ring in no time, Pop Rocksing everybody's ass."