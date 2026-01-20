Roxanne Perez Reportedly Getting Backstage Praise Following Recent WWE European Tour

WWE is in full swing with their current tour of Europe, one that has seen talents like Finn Balor step up as they get to wrestle either in, or close to, their home countries. As it turns out though, Balor's work may be getting overshadowed by one of his stablemates, who is reportedly working through some pretty serious pain.

PWInsider Elite reports that Judgement Days' Roxanne Perez has been praised by a number of people within WWE since the start of the European Tour, largely due to her continuing to work even though she's "banged up." While it was specified that Perez's injuries were nowhere near severe enough to take her off the road, it was also noted she had been dealing with them before the European tour even began, and had decided to continue on despite that.

Perez's schedule during the back half of 2025 and early 2026 would seem to support that, as the former Women's Tag Team Champion only worked one match during WWE's Holiday tour in the United States prior to the promotion heading overseas. Since January 12, however, Perez has wrestled five times in eight days, including wrestling twice on WWE's January 18 show in Nottingham, England. Her work has drawn comparisons to Damian Priest, who has also been working through injuries for the last several months.

Whether Perez working through the pain will result in a push or not remains to be seen, though there is at least one sign she'll be rewarded for her efforts. Following a victory in a three-way tag team match on January 12, Perez and Judgment Day stablemate Raquel Rodriguez are once again #1 contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, which they held for 33 days last year. It is unclear when they'll be receiving their title shot against current champions IYO Sky and Rhea Ripley.