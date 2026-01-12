Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez Win WWE Women's Tag Titles No. 1 Contender Match On WWE Raw

The new year ushered in new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions when Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY dethroned The Kabuki Warriors for tag gold on the first "WWE Raw" of 2026, but ghosts of the past are now haunting the new titlebearers. On Monday's Dusseldorf-based edition of "Raw," The Judgement Day's Liv Morgan and tag team partner Roxanne Perez established themselves as the Number One Contenders to Ripley and SKY's tag titles by overcoming Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, and The Kabuki Warriors in a chaotic tag team Triple Threat.

After a chaotic confrontation between RHIYO, The Judgement Day, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, and The Kabuki Warriors at the top of Monday's show, the three challenging teams took to the ring determine RHIYO's first challengers. With three legal women in the ring at all times, the match devolved into madness, with no one team able to establish consistent dominance for long. Things quickly spilled to the outside, where a brawl between all challengers ended with an In-Sane Elbow to the outside from Kairi Sane, who finally secured an edge for The Kabuki Warriors heading into the match's midway point.

The Kabuki Warriors' lead was short-lived, however, as Bayley and The Judgement Day were quick to respond with rights and lefts. For a moment, the match seemed to be over after Bayley landed an Elbow Drop on Sane. Asuka broke the pin, but in the heat of the moment, a tagged-in Morgan capitalized on the stunted Sane to land an Oblivion to become the Number One Contender for RHIYO's titles.

Old teammates and bitter enemies Morgan and Ripley will now take to Saturday Night's Main Event to contest the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Saturday Night's Main Event is slated to take place in Montreal, Canada, on January 24. RHIYO and The Judgement Day's match is the first announced for Montreal's card.