Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY Win WWE Women's Tag Titles In Raw Netflix Anniversary Opener

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky dethroned the Kabuki Warriors to become Women's Tag Team Champions to kick of "WWE Raw."

The champions, Asuka and Kairi Sane, were making the first defense of their titles since winning them for the third time from Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss in November. They have been feuding with Sky since they turned on her and Ripley in September, with Asuka having taken issue with Ripley and Sky's journey from championship rivals to best friends and effectively ending Damage CTRL as a faction.

Much of the bout saw the Kabuki Warriors isolating one of their opponents in the ring and bending the rules to retain that advantage. Sky would break through with a hot tag at one point, taking control of the affair with her fast-paced offense over Sane; Asuka entered the ring illegally, pushing Ripley into Sky and ensuring she couldn't get an Over The Moonsault off.

The back-and-forth action with that edge from Asuka ensured that the bout looked to be headed the way of retention. Asuka tagged back into the affair after the aforementioned exchange, kicking at Ripley and trying to wear her down before locking her in the Bow and Arrow in wait for a Sane elbow drop. Sky broke up the fall, tagging back in and rallying into a Bullet Train attack. Ripley tagged back in to deliver Riptide to Asuka, planting her in position for an Over The Moonsault from Sky, who then took out Sane with a tope suicida as Ripley secured the winning pinfall.

Ripley now begins her second reign with the titles, having won them alongside Nikki A.S.H in 2021. Sky begins her third reign, having held the titles twice before alongside Dakota Kai.