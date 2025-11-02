WWE Announces Date & Location For First SNME Of 2026

The revival of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will extend into the new year as WWE heads up north in January.

Per WWE, the first Saturday Night's Main Event of 2026 will take the company to Montreal, Quebec, Canada on January 24. The night before, Montreal will also play host to "WWE SmackDown," with both events taking place at the Bell Centre.

WWE's latest outing in Montreal took form across the August 8 episode of "SmackDown," which included a main event tag match pitting John Cena and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. That bout ended in disqualification due to Paul nailing Cena with a low blow, after which "The Scottish Warrior" sent "The American Nightmare" crashing through the commentary table via a Claymore Kick. Elsewhere on the show, Montreal native Sami Zayn defeated then-United States Champion Solo Sikoa, setting the stage for Zayn's title win later in the same month.

As of writing, it has yet to be confirmed if Zayn or fellow Quebecer Kevin Owens will make appearances at the January 24 edition of SNME. Owens has been out of action since March due to a neck injury that required surgery.

The most recent iteration of Saturday Night's Main Event brought WWE to Salt Lake City, Utah on November 1, with CM Punk claiming the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event and Jade Cargill dethroning WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. The next edition, slated for December 13, will emanate from Washington, D.C. and host the final match of John Cena's in-ring career.