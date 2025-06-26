WWE's Kevin Owens Provides New Details On 'Frustrating' Neck Injury

WWE star Kevin Owens has provided an update on his injury and when he will likely have surgery on his neck.

Owens had to step away ahead of WrestleMania earlier this year due to a neck injury, and his time on the sidelines has been frustrating for "The Prizefighter," which he talked about on his appearance on Cody Rhodes' "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast. Owens revealed that the injury happened in a match in January and that he learnt about the seriousness of it in April.

"It's been such a frustrating process. We're kind of trying to let my spinal cord heal as much as we can on its own before we go on for the surgery, because the extent, how extensive the surgery will be, depends on how my spinal cord looks when we go in there," he said. "The trauma happened in January — well, probably it was building up — but January is what made it, you know, what really did it. Then we had this nice and easy ladder match where nothing crazy happened at all. And I kept going for a while, and then in the first week of April is when we had the MRI, and they were like, 'Guess what, you can't even get hit. Don't even get hit, 'cause you might die."

Owens confirmed that he will have surgery sometime next month, four months after his last match in WWE.

"We're waiting till mid-July to do the surgery. Hopefully, it's a normal neck fusion. It might not be. We don't know," revealed Owens.