WWE's Kevin Owens Provides New Neck Injury Update, Says He Hasn't Had Surgery Yet

WWE star Kevin Owens has given an update on his neck injury and if he has had surgery yet.

Owens had to step away from the ring ahead of WrestleMania 41, with him later revealing that he needs to undergo neck surgery. Reports last month had suggested that "The Prizefighter" went under the knife, but other reports contradicted those claims. The former WWE Universal Champion has put those rumors to rest with a video on X, stating that he has not yet undergone surgery and expects to have more information in the next few weeks.

"Hey guys. So I haven't been around in a little while, and I know a lot of people are wondering what's going on with my neck, and neck surgery and all of that stuff. So I figured I'd take today to update you all as well as talk about a very important moment that happened in my life 10 years ago," he began. "First, we don't have a surgery date yet. I've not had a surgery yet despite reports to the contrary. Still trying to figure out the best way to go about it all is, exactly what needs to be done. So we're kinda figuring that out still. A lot of uncertainty, but hopefully in the next few weeks we get clarity and we do this surgery, and then we go from there."

Neck injuries, in the past, have caused the end of the careers of some WWE stars, however, Owens is confident of returning to the ring once again. He is keen to have a WrestleMania match with Randy Orton, which was taken away from him due to his neck injury.