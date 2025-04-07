WWE's Kevin Owens Reveals When Neck Was Injured: 'Regular Match, No Hardcore Things'

Late last week, WWE star Kevin Owens revealed that he's dealing with a serious neck injury, requiring surgery and forcing him to take an indefinite amount of time away from wrestling. The timing couldn't have been much worse. Owens will now be forced to miss his scheduled bout against Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Appearing on "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox," the performer detailed the circumstances surrounding his injury. Some online have speculated that Owens may have been hurt during one of his two harrowing matches against Sami Zayn or Cody Rhodes over the last several months, but he pushed back on that narrative.

"I know that some of my detractors — and there's plenty out there — will say, 'See, this is why he shouldn't do this stuff,'" Owens said. "But I am telling you, it happened in a regular match. No hardcore things, nothing."

Owens wrestled Zayn in a wild unsanctioned match at WWE Elimination Chamber, which included the frequent use of steel chairs and Owens taking a Blue Thunder Bomb through a table onto the concrete floor. He wrestled Rhodes exactly one month prior to that, in a ladder match at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, and Owens took some hard drops onto the ladders throughout. Those matches might have looked scary, but Owens was adamant that his injury took place before the Royal Rumble.