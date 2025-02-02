Cody Rhodes Conquers Bloody Kevin Owens, Claims WWE Undisputed Title At Royal Rumble

The son of an American Dream stepped into the ring with the son of a Canadian security systems technician with one goal: to collect the two titles that hung above the ring. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens left no stone left unturned at their intensely violent match for the WWE Undisputed Championship and Winged Eagle title. By the time the bell rang in Lucas Oil Stadium, Rhodes was the one standing in a graveyard of broken ladders, with two titles and a decimated friendship in his hands.

Owens wasted no time in showing his teeth to Rhodes, immediately putting Rhodes through one of the ornamental ladders on the entrance ramp before attempting a crossface maneuver with one of its broke rungs. The ring could not hold their hatred, as their fight quickly spilled to the Indianapolis crowd. Beer sprayed in the air as the two slugged throughout the crowd, and Owens planted Rhodes' face into the camera before taking things back to the ropes.

There were as many devious ladder moments as there were ladders. Owens and Rhodes used the ladders in nearly every offensive way possible, from spinebusters to a Fisherman's Buster, from an attempt at a Package Piledriver onto the ladder to an Alabama Slam into a suspended ladder. Sami Zayn appeared halfway through the match to provide moral support to Kevin Owens, but ultimately did not interfere in the match.

The match finally unraveled for Owens following an Alabama Slam through a suspended ladder. After being folded over, head through the rungs, of the snapped ladder, officials turned Owens over to find blood streaming from the Canadian's head. Rhodes was the last man left standing, and the last moments of their match saw "The American Nightmare" ascend the ladder to retrieve his WWE Universal Championship and Owens' Winged Eagle title to unify the titles and claim his victory.