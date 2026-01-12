WWE Raw Results 1/12 - GUNTHER Squares Off With AJ Styles, The Vision Faces Penta & Dragon Lee

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on January 12, 2026, coming to you live from the PSD BANK DOME in Düsseldorf, Germany at a special start time of 2 PM ET!

As he continues to gloat about forcing John Cena to tap out during his retirement match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, GUNTHER will be returning to singles competition as he goes head-to-head with AJ Styles for the first time ever. After GUNTHER interpreted "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce's request for him to show respect during last Monday's edition of "Raw" as respect for himself, Styles confronted him only for GUNTHER not to let him get any words out and Styles letting a slap to GUNTHER do the talking for itself.

CM Punk retained the World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker of The Vision with a trio of GTS' in the main event of last Monday's show. While Breakker's stablemates Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, and Logan Paul looked to get involved in matters, Penta, Rey Fenix, and Rey Mysterio took them out to make sure that didn't happen. Not only will Penta be joining forces with former World Tag Team Champion Dragon Lee to square off with Reed and Theory, but Punk will also be appearing on today's show coming off his successful defense as per a video from the aforementioned Pearce posted to WWE's X page.

Elsewhere on last Monday's show, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY became new Women's Tag Team Champions when they dethroned Asuka and Kairi Sane of The Kabuki Warriors in the opening contest, while Raquel Rodriguez blindsided Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer with a pair of back-to-back attacks in the ring and backstage while Vaquer sported a walking boot after being unable to dethrone her during a Triple Threat Match that also involved Nikki Bella the week prior. Per the same video from the aforementioned Pearce, Ripley, SKY, and Rodriguez all have something on their minds to share today.