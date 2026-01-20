Finn Balor Has Just Five Words To Say Following WWE Raw World Title Match Vs. CM Punk

On "Raw" this past week, Judgment Day leader Finn Balor got the chance to challenge WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, coming up just short in his chance to win his first World Title in nearly a decade. Despite the loss, Balor's performance was well received by the fans in Belfast, Northern Ireland and those watching around the world. Better yet, it appears that Balor was satisfied that his performance made an impression. Taking to X in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Balor had only five words to say regarding his match with Punk.

"Sometimes you gotta remind 'em," Balor said.

While Balor's statement will be taken as him looking to remind the fans of his abilities, an argument could be made he was also attempting to remind WWE of that as well. Though he has continued to remain a strong presence on "Raw" with his Judgment Day stable, a closer look shows that Balor's push has largely stalled. Since the start of September, Balor had gone 1-7 in his last eight televised matches, including dropping the WWE World Tag Team Championships alongside JD McDonagh in October.

The numbers look worse going back further, as Balor's win over Dragon Lee on September 1 represents the only singles victory he picked up in 2025 in eight matches. Furthermore, it is only the second singles victory Balor has had in the last year and a half, his most recent beforehand being another victory over Lee back in June 2024. Given those circumstances, it would seem easy to guess what Balor's primary motivation was going into "Raw."