Finn Balor Is Asked What The Plans Were For His WWE Universal Title Reign

Finn Balor arrived on "WWE Raw" in 2016 with much fanfare following his lengthy NXT Championship run. Shortly after his call up, Balor defeated Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam to become the first WWE Universal Champion. Unfortunately, Balor suffered a torn labrum during the bout and had to vacate the title 24 hours later.

Balor was recently a guest on "Superstar Crossover" with Josh Martinez when the Irishman was asked if he knew what the plans were for the Universal title run that never got off the ground.

"You're the first person that's ever asked me that question, and I have absolutely no idea what the plans were," said Balor. "I'm very much of the mindset of day by day in that I don't really think too far in the future. I wanna handle business today and worry about tomorrow, tomorrow. That was very much the mindset I had back then too. I was very focused on winning the championship and not really worried about where I was gonna go, or what it was gonna unfold to, or what the story had been projected."

Balor says the injury helped him grow as a performer, stating that he learned to overcome and stay grounded while focusing on the "goodness" of the "bad situation." After vacating the title, the main event scene had to be reshuffled as Triple H turned on Rollins and helped Kevin Owens become the second Universal Champion. Balor has yet to regain the Universal title in the years since.