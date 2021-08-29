Five years ago today, Kevin Owens won the WWE Universal Championship on an episode of RAW. With an assist from Triple H, Owens was able to outlast Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Big Cass to claim the title.

“My wife reminded me this morning that five years ago today something pretty cool happened,” Owens began. “Then I got on Twitter and I saw a lot of people were reminding me of what happened there, as well. A lot of people remember it very well. Man, the last five years have been a roller coaster.”

“The highs are great, but the lows, sometimes, are really hard to take for somebody who cares a lot, and who is very passionate about this, like I am. I’ve been so lucky. I’ve had a really great career. I’ve had my wife, my kids, and my parents — who are all fantastic at helping me navigate through this.”

Owens also noted he also has great co-workers and a very loyal following who has also helped him.

“I’ve been lucky to have a loyal following along me for that ride,” Owens said. “And that’s you guys, today, reminding me of what happened five years ago when I won the Universal Title. I figured this was a good time to say thank you.”

Owens held the title for 188 days and then lost it to Goldberg at WWE Fastlane in March of 2017. You can check out Owens’ full comments and his title win in the videos below.

