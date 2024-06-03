WWE Raw Live Coverage 6/3 - We Hear From Liv Morgan, Damian Priest Takes On Rey Mysterio & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on June 3, 2024, coming to you live from the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania!

After successfully defending the WWE Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match in her first defense since becoming titleholder at WWE King and Queen Of The Ring, Liv Morgan shocked the WWE Universe and Dominik Mysterio when she kissed him after he inadvertently helped her retained. Dominik had unlocked the door of the Steel Cage looking to help Lynch escape, but his plan proved to be unsuccessful when Braun Strowman blindsided him with an attack. Following the events of last week, Morgan will be appearing on tonight's show with something on her mind to share.

Just under two weeks before he defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash At The Castle on June 15, titleholder Damain Priest looks to gain some momentum heading into the bout as he collides with Rey Mysterio in a non-title match. The Judgment Day member and the LWO member encountered one another during last week's edition of "Raw" when Priest delivered South of Heaven to Rey in a post-match brawl after Rey had defeated his former ally and Judgment Day prospect Carlito.

Speaking of the match between Rey and Carlito last week, Finn Balor became involved after he blindsided Dragon Lee with an attack on the outside and sent him over the announce desk. In light of such, Balor and Lee will be going head-to-head as they look to settle their issues.

Bron Breakker has been a force to be reckoned with since moving to "Raw" during the WWE Draft in April, racking up a handful of wins and attacking Superstars both post-match and backstage. One such attack came two weeks ago when Breakker blindsided Ricochet backstage and sent him crashing through a road case. After being cleared last week to return to action, Ricochet has his chance to seek retribution tonight as he goes one-on-one with Breakker.

Sheamus will be returning to televised action for the first time since the May 6 episode of "Raw" when he lost a First Round King Of The Ring Tournament match to eventual winner GUNTHER as he faces Ludwig Kaiser. The pair found themselves involved in a verbal confrontation last week over Sheamus' aforementioned loss to GUNTHER that ultimately turned into a major pull-apart brawl between them at ringside.

Additionally, Kiana James will be competing in her first match on "Raw" since being moved up from "NXT" during the WWE Draft as she squares off with Natalya. The Authors of Pain will also be taking on New Day after coming face-to-face during a verbal exchange last week.