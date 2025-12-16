Damian Priest Explains Why He's Been On Reduced WWE Schedule

Over the course of 2025, many fans have noticed that Damian Priest has taken somewhat of a step back in WWE. He hasn't been featured on TV as frequently, and Priest has wrestled just nine matches since the beginning of August. The WWE star appeared on "Delivering Happiness with Nick Turturro," whom he jokingly referred to as his uncle, and Priest gave an update on the reasons for his reduced schedule.

"This past year, I've taken a step back. Been banged up a little bit," Priest said. "Kind of giving the bones and joints and ligaments and everything in-between a little bit of a break."

Priest then clarified that he still frequently travels with the company but hasn't been in the ring as often. Prior to this rest period, the wrestler was often working hurt, like so many others in the industry.

"Since I've been in WWE, I've literally taken zero days off," Priest stated. "I've never asked for time off because I've been hurting. The company now, this year, decided, 'Let's take it easy on him.' Because I've been going hard for a while. Tore my shoulder a couple times within the last year and a half. My knees are banged up, my back is – oof. I need a lot of work done."