WWE SmackDown Results 12/12 - United States Championship On The Line, Mixed Tag Team Match & More

"WWE SmackDown" on December 12, 2025, coming to you live from the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania!

Ilja Dragunov will be putting the United States Championship on the line as he defends against one half of #DIY, Tommaso Ciampa. While Dragunov has kept the US Open Challenge going over the course of the past few weeks (including a successful defense against Carmelo Hayes during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown"), he has repeatedly denied Ciampa a chance at the United States Championship.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will be joining forces with one another for the first time since a September 29, 2024 Live Event as they go head-to-head with Zelina Vega and Aleister Black in a Mixed Tag Team Match. As tensions between Priest and Black have been on the rise over the course of the past several weeks and the two men have squared off in a handful of matches against one another dating back to August, Priest recruited the help of Ripley after Vega helped Black emerge as the victor of a Last Man Standing Match against Priest with the use of a fireball on the October 10, 2025 episode of "SmackDown".

Lash Legend will be competing in her first singles match on "SmackDown" since scoring a win over Piper Niven on the October 18, 2024 edition of "SmackDown" as she goes one-on-one with Alexa Bliss. Legend and Bliss, along with their respective tag team partners Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair, Judgment Day, and the duo of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, have all been vying for a shot at Asuka and Kairi Sane's Women's Tag Team Championship over the course of the past few weeks.

Additionally, WWE has promised a special look into the career of John Cena tonight before he takes on GUNTHER in his final ever match tomorrow night at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will also be appearing on tonight's show as he prepares to face freshly crowned NXT Champion Oba Femi in a Champion vs. Champion Match tomorrow night as well, and "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis has extended an invite to the suspended Drew McIntyre for tonight's show via his X account.