Roxanne Perez Reveals Reason She Wasn't On WWE Raw Monday Night

As per usual, The Judgment Day had its fingerprints all over "WWE Raw" this past Monday, with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio confronting WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, while Finn Balor staked his claim to another shot at WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. One member of the group notably missing, however, was Roxanne Perez, though the former Women's Tag Team Champion seems to have had a very good reason.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday afternoon, Perez posted a video a photo of some "Get Well Soon" balloons and an edibles box, implying that an illness had kept her from "Raw" last night. It seems Perez has a good support system however, as the goodies appeared to come from her stablemates, with Perez noting that she "loved her JD family" in the post.

It's been a bit of a trying last few months for Perez, with reports suggesting the "Raw" star was banged up heading into WWE's Holiday Tour at the end of December. Despite that, Perez continued to work through the pain, earning praise from within WWE for her dedication. As such, her recent illness is the only time Perez has been forced to take time off.

Prior to her absence, Perez and Morgan had challenged Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Saturday Night's Main Event, though they ultimately came up short. Perez's last appearances to date came in Saudi Arabia, where she and stablemate Raquel Rodriguez lost to Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair on "SmackDown," followed by Perez working the Women's Royal Rumble, where she entered 11 and lasted around 22 minutes before being eliminated by Ripley.