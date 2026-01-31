WWE SmackDown Results 1/30 - We Hear From Cody Rhodes, Carmelo Hayes Issues An US Open Challenge

Rhodes asks Riyadh what they want to talk about, then says he half expected to come to the ring trading punches with Jacob Fatu. He says Fatu wasn't who he thought he was, then says his Undisputed WWE Championship reign was prematurely ended by Drew McIntyre.

Rhodes asks Riyadh if he's ready for Royal Rumble, then questions where McIntyre was and says McIntyre is realizing that he simply won the Undisputed WWE Championship rather than what's actually important. He says McIntyre isn't being the role model he claimed he was with his absence, then ponders the possibility of winning the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble and Sami Zayn becoming Undisputed WWE Champion. He says he's taken the road less traveled more than once in his career, then considers challenging CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Randy Orton's music hits, and he makes his way to the ring. He says he loves Saudi Arabia, then says all the fans know how he feels about Rhodes. He says that they're brothers, then says no one understood how much it tore up Rhodes when he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship. He says that he knows a desperate Cody Rhodes is dangerous, but nothing is more dangerous than "The Viper" chasing his 15th World Championship. He warns Rhodes that he's not afraid of eliminating Rhodes without hesitation from the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble.

Jey Uso's music hits, and he makes his way out. He says he'll become a two time Royal Rumble winner this year and walk out of WWE WrestleMania 42 as World Heavyweight Champion.

Sami Zayn's music hits and he makes his way out. He says he recognizes the fact that he's in the ring with three of the absolute best right now, then says he has the chance to win the Undisputed WWE Championship right now. He says in order to do that, he has to face the fact that McIntyre has scored a win against him 11 times while he hasn't defeated McIntyre once. He says he's never lost a match in Saudi Arabia, then says he plans on being Undisputed WWE Champion tomorrow night. He says he'll be waiting for the winner of the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble.

Paul Heyman makes his way out along with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, and Logan Paul. He introduces himself and says he sees four huge WWE Superstars in the ring who don't have a Vision, then says there's no Vision of Zayn winning the Undisputed WWE Championship or Rhodes, Orton, and Jey winning the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble.

Heyman says tomorrow will be Bron Breakker's night, but Orton tells Heyman to quiet down and says while he doesn't have a spoiler or a prediction, he has a dare. He dares The Vision to meet himself, Rhodes, Jey, and Zayn in the ring, but before things can become physical, Nick Aldis appears and makes an Eight Man Tag Team Match pitting Rhodes, Orton, Jey, and Zayn against The Vision official for tonight.

Carmelo Hayes then makes his way to the ring. Rey Fenix follows, answering the call for his US Open Challenge.