WWE SmackDown Results 1/30 - We Hear From Cody Rhodes, Carmelo Hayes Issues An US Open Challenge
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on January 30, 2026, coming to you from the Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia!
As he prepares to compete in the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble tomorrow night at WWE Royal Rumble to secure his spot at WrestleMania 42, Cody Rhodes will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share. Rhodes has made it clear that he isn't done coming for Drew McIntyre's Undisputed WWE Championship since being dethroned by him on the January 9 edition of "SmackDown" nor is he done with Jacob Fatu after Fatu inadvertently cost him the title.
Carmelo Hayes successfully defended his United States Championship against Ilja Dragunov during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown", with Dragunov having answered Hayes' US Open Challenge. While Dragunov came close to dethroning Hayes, The Miz ensured that didn't happen by pushing Dragunov off the top rope and opening the door for Hayes to connect with The First 48 on Dragunov. Not only will Hayes keep the US Open Challenge going when he issues another US Open Challenge tonight, but Dragunov looks to seek his retribution when he goes one-on-one with The Miz.
Johnny Gargano will be returning to action tonight as he goes head-to-head with former two time NXT Tag Team Champion Axiom. Tensions between the two men have been on the rise ever since Gargano and his wife Candice LeRae stole Axiom's mask a number of weeks ago, with Gargano having come up short to Axiom's tag team partner Nathan Frazer last Friday due to a miscommunication between Gargano and LeRae.
Additionally, the aforementioned McIntyre and Sami Zayn are set to cross paths as they meet one night before McIntyre defends his Undisputed WWE Championship against Zayn at Royal Rumble.
We are live! Michael Cole and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as the show kicks off with a video recapping the events of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.
Cody Rhodes then makes his way to the ring.
We Hear From Cody Rhodes
Rhodes asks Riyadh what they want to talk about, then says he half expected to come to the ring trading punches with Jacob Fatu. He says Fatu wasn't who he thought he was, then says his Undisputed WWE Championship reign was prematurely ended by Drew McIntyre.
Rhodes asks Riyadh if he's ready for Royal Rumble, then questions where McIntyre was and says McIntyre is realizing that he simply won the Undisputed WWE Championship rather than what's actually important. He says McIntyre isn't being the role model he claimed he was with his absence, then ponders the possibility of winning the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble and Sami Zayn becoming Undisputed WWE Champion. He says he's taken the road less traveled more than once in his career, then considers challenging CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship.
Randy Orton's music hits, and he makes his way to the ring. He says he loves Saudi Arabia, then says all the fans know how he feels about Rhodes. He says that they're brothers, then says no one understood how much it tore up Rhodes when he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship. He says that he knows a desperate Cody Rhodes is dangerous, but nothing is more dangerous than "The Viper" chasing his 15th World Championship. He warns Rhodes that he's not afraid of eliminating Rhodes without hesitation from the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble.
Jey Uso's music hits, and he makes his way out. He says he'll become a two time Royal Rumble winner this year and walk out of WWE WrestleMania 42 as World Heavyweight Champion.
Sami Zayn's music hits and he makes his way out. He says he recognizes the fact that he's in the ring with three of the absolute best right now, then says he has the chance to win the Undisputed WWE Championship right now. He says in order to do that, he has to face the fact that McIntyre has scored a win against him 11 times while he hasn't defeated McIntyre once. He says he's never lost a match in Saudi Arabia, then says he plans on being Undisputed WWE Champion tomorrow night. He says he'll be waiting for the winner of the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble.
Paul Heyman makes his way out along with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, and Logan Paul. He introduces himself and says he sees four huge WWE Superstars in the ring who don't have a Vision, then says there's no Vision of Zayn winning the Undisputed WWE Championship or Rhodes, Orton, and Jey winning the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble.
Heyman says tomorrow will be Bron Breakker's night, but Orton tells Heyman to quiet down and says while he doesn't have a spoiler or a prediction, he has a dare. He dares The Vision to meet himself, Rhodes, Jey, and Zayn in the ring, but before things can become physical, Nick Aldis appears and makes an Eight Man Tag Team Match pitting Rhodes, Orton, Jey, and Zayn against The Vision official for tonight.
Carmelo Hayes then makes his way to the ring. Rey Fenix follows, answering the call for his US Open Challenge.
Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Rey Fenix for the United States Championship
The bell rings and the two lock up. Fenix lands a chop on Hayes, then follows it up with an arm drag to him and dumps him onto the apron over the top rope. Fenix lands a kick to Hayes' face off the top rope, then flies over it to level Hayes on the outside and lands a sliding dropkick on him in the corner of the ring.
Back from the break, Hayes and Fenix take turns rolling one another up. Fenix looks to land a springboard back elbow on Hayes, but Hayes moves out of the way and takes down Fenix with a springboard clothesline. Hayes catches Fenix with a diving DDT off the middle rope and pins him, but Fenix kicks out and looks to send Hayes crashing into the mat before Hayes escapes.
Hayes and Fenix level one another with kicks to each other's heads, but Hayes levels Fenix with a chop and both men take out one another with clotheslines.
Back from another break, Fenix lands a double stomp on Hayes' spine off the middle rope. Hayes catches Fenix with a springboard DDT and pins him, but Fenix kicks out and spikes Hayes with a DDT of his own. Hayes connects with The First 48 on Fenix, then ascends to the top rope and lands Nothing But Net on him for the win.
Winner (and still): Carmelo Hayes
Back from the break, we see R-Truth and Nick Aldis preparing the wheel filled with Royal Rumble numbers. Damian Priest approaches and Aldis informs Priest that he managed to get him a spot in the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble. Priest then draws a number, and while Truth and Aldis seem concerned after they see the number themselves, Priest says it's just a number and it gives him more time to beat people down.
We then head over to a conversation between Cathy Kelley and Drew McIntyre, where McIntyre puts Sami Zayn on notice ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship match tomorrow night.
