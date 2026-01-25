WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results 1/24 - Cody Rhodes Faces Jacob Fatu, Four-Way #1 Contenders Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on January 24, 2026, coming to you live from the Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec, Canada at a special start time of 8 PM ET!

Drew McIntyre will find out who his first challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship is, as Randy Orton, Trick Williams, Damian Priest, and Sami Zayn square off in a Four-Way Undisputed WWE Championship Number One Contenders Match. All four men taking part in tonight's match won qualifiers on the January 16 episode of "WWE SmackDown", with Orton defeating The Miz, Williams emerging victorious against Matt Cardona, Priest scoring a win over MFT leader Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn beating Ilja Dragunov.

Jacob Fatu will be competing in his first match since scoring a win against Rusev in a Street Fight on September 12 in a dark match as he goes head-to-head with former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Fatu cost Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Championship to the aforementioned McIntyre when he got involved in a Three Stages of Hell Match between Rhodes and McIntyre on the January 9 episode of "SmackDown" by attacking both men and inadvertently allowing McIntyre to escape the Steel Cage in the final stage.

IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley will be putting the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning The Kabuki Warriors on the January 5 episode of "WWE Raw" as they defend against Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez. All four women came face-to-face in a verbal confrontation this past Monday on "Raw" that resulted in Morgan and Perez's stablemate blindsiding SKY and Ripley with an attack, Morgan and Perez having previously answered a call for new challengers that SKY and Ripley had put out on the January 12 episode of "Raw" as Bayley and Lyra Valkyria also looked to do so.