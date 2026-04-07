Liv Morgan Shows Off Head Bump After WWE Raw, Believed To Be In Concussion Protocol

While Liv Morgan was having a discussion about Finn Balor leaving The Judgment Day with Roxanne Perez in a backstage segment last night on "WWE Raw," Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer attacked the 32-year-old from behind and then slammed her head through the TV monitor nearby. The segment was intended to continue the build for Morgan's match with Vaquer for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 42 in 11 days, but this morning, Liv revealed that she suffered an injury during the segment.

In a post on X, Morgan shared multiple photos of a welt that quickly grew on her forehead after being shoved from behind and pushed into the TV monitor.

"You're mine now b***h" @Steph_Vaquer

In addition to Morgan getting injured, Perez was also hurt during the backstage altercation as she bumped heads with Morgan upon the attack from Vaquer. Following the news that both women were legitimately banged up last night, "Wrestling Observer Radio's" Bryan Alvarez provided an update on the heath status of both women.

"I was given the impression they were in the concussion protocol, which means being checked for a concussion, doesn't mean they have one. But man, they bashed heads hard."

At this time, the severity of both injuries are yet to be revealed, but Morgan's title match with Vaquer at WrestleMania will likely still transpire so long as the 2026 Royal Rumble winner didn't suffer a concussion. Perez also just returned to WWE television last week after undergoing surgery to remove a benign mass on her back.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.