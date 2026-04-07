WWE Announces Lineup For Nights One And Two Of WrestleMania 42

After a long road of build up, controversial angles, and ticket sale discourse, both nights of WWE WrestleMania 42 are closer than ever, with only a week and a half before the marquee event. While WWE has a full card ready to go, the question was how would the company would divide these matches up between the two nights. That question was answered this morning on ESPN's "Get Up," when WWE revealed their lineups for Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania.

Both nights will follow the same formula, with the first two matches airing on ESPN, while the rest of the shows will air on ESPN's streaming service. Night One will kick off with streamer IShowSpeed teaming with Austin Theory and Logan Paul of The Vision to take on LA Knight and The Usos, followed by Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre in an Unsanctioned Match.

While the order of the rest of Night One's card is unconfirmed, it will feature Liv Morgan challenging Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women's World Championship, Becky Lynch challenging AJ Lee for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, Nia Jax and Lash Legend defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in a four-way match, Seth Rollins vs. GUNTHER, and Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Night Two will kick off with Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi, and a six-way ladder match for Penta's WWE Intercontinental Championship. Those matches will be followed by Rhea Ripley challenging Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship, Trick Williams challenging Sami Zayn for the WWE United States Championship, Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio, and CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

At the moment, this means WrestleMania 42 will feature 13 matches, with seven featured on Night One and six featured on Night Two. With Asuka vs. IYO Sky expected to be added to the WrestleMania card, it is possible the match could wind up on Night Two to give both nights seven matches each.