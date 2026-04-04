Pat McAfee: If Randy Orton Loses At WWE WrestleMania, I'll Leave Wrestling TV Forever

Earlier on "SmackDown", Pat McAfee revealed himself to be the person that Randy Orton has been talking to for the last few weeks. He explained all the reasons WWE is awful and then said it was all because Randy Orton isn't champion. He has been urging Orton to "kill everything."

McAfee took to social media and posted a cellphone video with a caption stating that said if Orton loses, we'll never see or hear from him on wrestling TV again. He opened the video by addressing fans as "marks". He then says if Orton loses at WrestleMania, "I don't know how long the business will last if that happens. But I will never come back." He stated that he's here to motivate Orton before urging fans to buy tickets to "the most important match in the history of this business."

Last June, McAfee said on his podcast that he was taking time away because he was fatigued in his current role. Last month on his Instagram stories, McAfee said that he felt like the wrestling business has passed him by and that "the business is in a good spot without him." In addition to his WWE duties, he hosts a weekday podcast and works for ESPN.