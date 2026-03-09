Pat McAfee Casts Doubt On WWE Return: 'That Business Has Kind Of Passed Me By'

This past summer, WWE color commentator and former NFL kicker Pat McAfee announced that he would stepping away from the broadcast desk after experiencing burnout due to his multiple responsibilities in the sport media world. With WrestleMania 42 on the horizon, many believed McAfee would've returned by now, but according to the 38-year-old himself, his journey in professional wrestling may be coming to an end.

On Sunday, McAfee was responding to questions on his Instagram story, and when asked about his future with WWE, he explained that he will not be returning anytime soon.

"I don't think you ever say never, especially with the WWE. But right now it doesn't feel like something that's supposed to happen. It doesn't feel like – it feels like that business has kind of passed me by a little bit. I grew up loving it. Dreamed of working it. Feel honored that I had the opportunity to work alongside the GOAT Michael Cole. But I feel like the business is in a good spot without me. I'll continue to watch."

Just weeks before announcing that he would be stepping away from professional wrestling, McAfee competed in his first singles match in two years when he entered the ring with GUNTHER at Backlash. The former football player was also on the call for WWE Wrestlepalooza in September, which is his most recent appearance at the broadcast table. McAfee has been heavily involved at WrestleMania throughout the past four years, whether it be in a commentary or in-ring capacity, but due to his latest comments, it remains to be seen if he'll make an appearance at this year's event.