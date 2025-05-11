GUNTHER Chokes Out A Resilient Pat McAfee In Front Of Michael Cole At WWE Backlash

Gunther put Pat McAfee to sleep to end their grudge match at WWE Backlash.

The bout was made in recent weeks after Gunther turned the frustration of losing the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 to the "WWE Raw" broadcast team, bullying Michael Cole and choking out McAfee to get suspended.

The "Ring General" promptly made an example of McAfee throughout their match, beating down the commentator with everything from lariats to suplexes while an unabashedly biased Cole screamed for him to finish things off. Gunther often jawed with Cole throughout the contest, turning his back to McAfee and allowing himself to be blindsided by comeback bursts. Gunther kicked out of his few attempts at making a cover, almost shrugging them off as he regained control of the match and began the cycle again.

Eventually, Cole left the desk and came to ringside as Gunther locked in the Boston Crab, imploring McAfee to tap out and end the match. But McAfee refused, and Cole's proximity to the ring led Gunther to once again turn his attention to drag him in the ring. He started pushing Cole around the ring and sought to land a powerbomb, but McAfee fought him off with punt kicks and later attempted a pin with the assistance of Cole – sneakily hanging onto Gunther's leg as the referee made the count.

Gunther still managed to kick out, only for McAfee to try and choke him out before he escaped again, finally locking in the sleeper that stopped the match. Once the bell had rung and McAfee had come to, Gunther gave him a nod of respect before taking his leave to end the segment.