Enraged GUNTHER Chokes Out Pat McAfee On WWE Raw Following WrestleMania 41 Title Loss

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther took his title loss at WrestleMania 41 out on the "WWE Raw" commentary team.

Gunther saw his reign end at the hands of Jey Uso on Saturday, tapping out to a rear choke after months of telling Uso he wasn't on his level. Following his title loss he would appear during "Raw," during which the Las Vegas crowd broke out into a "You tapped out" chant, and with no one else to direct his anger at turned his attention to the commentary team of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. He pushed McAfee over after coming behind the desk and getting in Cole's face, dragging Cole closer to the ring in an attempt to choke him; McAfee came over hitting and pushing Gunther off of Cole, prompting the "Ring General" to turn his attention to him.

Adam Pearce and a horde of officials came to restrain the pair before further fighting, but as McAfee turned his back Gunther saw the opportunity to lock in a choke-hold, dragging him to the floor and cinching it in further. Despite Pearce and the officials' attempt to remove Gunther from McAfee, he only let up when he wanted to and swiftly made his exit. McAfee, meanwhile, was taken to the back with medical staff alongside Cole and Pearce.

Cole complained to the "Raw" General Manager afterward, questioning how they could continue their jobs without knowing whether they could be attacked, and Pearce said he would deal with it. Joe Tessitore took his place behind the announcer's desk as McAfee's replacement, and Cole turned down a chance to take the night off to return alongside him.