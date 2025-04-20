Jey Uso Taps Out GUNTHER, Wins World Heavyweight Title To Open WWE WrestleMania 41

What was once a pipe dream for an unlikely Royal Rumble winner has now become reality. Jey Uso is your new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

After weeks of personal attacks and mind games from the champion, Uso and GUNTHER opened up WrestleMania weekend Saturday with their contest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. While GUNTHER has had Uso's number for the near entirety of their feud, Uso bested the Vegas odds, and shocked the world when he made the lethal submission specialist tap out for the title.

Uso landed the first blow of the match-up with a pair of shoulder tackles, but GUNTHER ended up dominating the first half of the contest as he wore down the challenger with a series of chops, powerbombs, and suplexes. Uso rose to the occasion, and landed a series of spears onto the Austrian powerhouse.

Halfway through the match, GUNTHER exited the ring, thoroughly disinterested in entertaining Uso further. Uso sought to respond with a Tope Suicida, but was plucked out of mid-air by GUNTHER, who struck his challenger with the title. With a clear advantage over his opponent, GUNTHER re-entered the fight, and attempted a sleeper hold on Uso.

Where others have fallen to GUNTHER's sleeper hold, Uso rose. He escaped the submission attempt and nailed the champion with yet another spear before going for a triage of Uso Splashes. With the champion thoroughly bruised from the impact, Uso cinched in a sleeper lock of his own onto GUNTHER. The champion flailed, and Las Vegas gasped as Uso officially made GUNTHER tap out.

After 259 days on "The Ring General's" shoulders, the WWE World Heavyweight title now rests around Uso's waist. Jimmy Uso rushed to the ring to congratulate his brother, and together, the twins exited through an ecstatic crowd to end WrestleMania 41's opening match.