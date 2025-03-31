GUNTHER Chokes Out Jimmy Uso, Bathes In His Blood As Jey Watches Helplessly On WWE Raw

GUNTHER didn't just defeat Jimmy Uso in the middle of the ring during a non-title match on "WWE Raw" on Monday, he beat him bloody and choked him out cold in front of his twin brother, who was tied to the ring ropes, unable to help. The match was set up last week after Jimmy slapped GUNTHER backstage and issued the challenge. Prior to the bout on Monday, Jey warned his twin to be careful.

GUNTHER had the match won with a dropkick followed by a powerbomb, but brought Jimmy's shoulders off the mat before the referee could count to three. He hit him with a big clothesline, but raised his shoulders again. Finally, GUNTHER put Jimmy in a sleeper hold and Jimmy passed out and the referee called for the bell. The World Heavyweight Champion left the ring initially then came back and put him in another hold until Jey came out and ran him off.

Following a commercial break, Jey was assisting his twin to the back when GUNTHER rushed out to beat the pair down again. He sent Jey into the ring steps then tied him to the bottom ring rope using a zip tie. GUNTHER made his WrestleMania appointment watch as he turned his sights back on Jimmy. GUNTHER took him out with the title and when Jimmy drug himself back into the ring, he was bleeding profusely. GUNTHER hit a powerbomb on him and put him in another sleeper hold as officials got into the ring to attempt to get the champion off Jimmy, while Jey still looked on helplessly.