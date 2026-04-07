WWE NXT Results 4/7 - Sol Ruca Squares Off With Izzi Dame, Triple Threat Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on April 7, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

After Sol Ruca had scored a victory against former best friend turned foe Zaria at "NXT" Stand & Deliver this past Saturday, Izzi Dame confronted Ruca later that same night as they both made it clear that they were looking to get their hands on some gold. Following such, Ruca and Dame will be meeting one another in the ring tonight in singles competition for the first time since "NXT" The Great American Bash on July 12, 2025 (as of Stand & Deliver).

Josh Briggs will be competing in his first match since coming up short to Eli Knight in a in a first round match For The WWE Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament on the February 10 episode of "NXT" as he collides with Jasper Troy and Keanu Carver in a Triple Threat Match (per Stand & Deliver). Briggs served as the special guest referee during a singles match between Troy and Carver last Tuesday. While Carver ultimately emerged victorious, Briggs had taken out Troy with a boot only moments before following a verbal confrontation between the two men about Briggs not completing a three count while Troy had Carver pinned.

Speaking of the Speed Championship, Elio LeFleur held the title for 35 days until he was forced to vacate it when he sustained an injury at an "NXT" Live Event a couple of weeks ago. Following such, a Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament is set to kick off tonight in order to crown a new champion, with two unnamed competitors squaring off against one another in a first round match (as of Stand & Deliver).