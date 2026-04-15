EK Prosper Advances In WWE Men's Speed Tournament

EK Prosper, formerly known as Eli Knight, defeated Dorian Van Dux in the first round of the WWE Speed Championship Tournament on "WWE NXT Revenge."

The bout started as it meant to go on for the three-minute span, fast-paced and high-flying with both competitors looking to one-up each other. That fed into the closing stretch too, with Van Dux noticing the time left on the clock and dialing up the momentum. He sought for a Shooting Star Press but Prosper managed to avoid it.

Prosper went on to go one better for the last time in the match, hitting an immense moonsault and making the cover to get the winning pinfall with just seven seconds to go.

The ongoing tournament is to determine a new WWE Men's Speed Champion after Elio LeFleur was forced to vacate the title due to injury. Prosper was a part of the triple threat in February that saw LeFleur dethrone Jasper Troy for the title originally, and promised to win the title for his friend before Van Dux staked his claim.