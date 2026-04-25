Jacy Jayne, Fatal Influence Spoil Paige's WWE SmackDown Return In Main Roster Call-Up

It might have been Paige's first appearance on "WWE SmackDown" in over eight years, but the blue brand was Fatal Influence's house Friday night as they debuted on the main roster during the women's tag match. Paige and her WWE Women's Tag Team Champion partner Brie Bella were facing Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, when former NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne interfered and caused the disqualification.

Jayne pulled Paige from her spot on the ring apron as Bella went to make a tag, then drove her into the steps at ringside. As she was attacking the champion, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid slid into the ring to take out Flair and Bliss. Fatal Influence beat down all four competitors before triumphantly walking back up the ramp, with Jayne telling the camera they were there to take over "SmackDown."

The call-up of the former two-time NXT Women's Champion had been rumored for days following WWE WrestleMania 42, as she appeared to say her goodbyes to the WWE Performance Center after a match on a recent episode of "WWE NXT." The rumors were unclear at the time if the rest of Fatal Influence would be joining her on the main roster.