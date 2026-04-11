Multiple WWE NXT Names Reportedly Being Discussed For Main Roster Call-Up

After the festivities of WrestleMania 42 are over, the landscape of WWE will change again post-'Mania. That said, Shawn Michaels might be losing some of his top "WWE NXT" darlings to the main roster, per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Following "The Showcase of the Immortals" in Las Vegas, the main roster could be gaining Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, Blake Monroe, and Jacy Jayne. Other potential call-ups include Sol Ruca and Joe Hendry. The newsletter reported that regarding Hendry, it's either they take the leap of faith to have him on the main roster now or not because his cult-like popularity will only remain for so long.

Ahead of what could be, both Page and Jayne will receive opportunities to reclaim their past gold, as these two are scheduled to face the newly crowned champions, Tony D'Angelo and Lola Vice, respectively, on next week's special edition of "NXT: Revenge." It will be the first of two episodes under this banner. In the second edition, Ruca and former friend, Zaria, will continue their heated rivalry in a Last Woman Standing match on April 21.

Each one of these stars mentioned carried the new era of "NXT" to prominence, as they were all former reigning and defending champions of the top coveted prizes, from the NXT and NXT Women's Championships to the Men and Women's North American Championships.