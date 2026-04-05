Tony D'Angelo Pins Joe Hendry, Wins WWE NXT Championship At Stand & Deliver 2026

In a sea of outsiders, Tony D'Angelo's faith to "NXT" has withstood the test of time. Saturday, he was rewarded for it. In the main event of St. Louis' Stand and Deliver festivities, D'Angelo, Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, and Joe Hendry locked up to contest Hendry's "NXT" Championship. After a friendship meltdown, a broken announce table, and plenty of Spears, D'Angelo realized the dream, and walked out of Stand and Deliver as the new "NXT" Champion.

Page and Saints' friendship fell apart practically immediately. After initially running through D'Angelo and Hendry together, their egos clashed, as the two bickered about ways to incapacitate Hendry, and who would be the man to cover the champion for the win. Their infighting allowed for Hendry and D'Angelo to stage brief comebacks. Their tenuous relationship finally snapped when Page, gearing up towards a top-rope Splash towards Hendry, instead intentionally nailed Saints with his top-rope dive. Saints sealed the betrayal with a Spear to the former "NXT" North American Champion.

While Hendry was able to stage an impressive campaign following Page/Saints' dissolution, D'Angelo was the man to beat. D'Angelo overwhelmed Hendry's powerful offense with a Spear masterclass, which, when combined with a DDT onto a Steel Chair from Saints, sufficiently weakened the "NXT" Champion. Page and Saints were subsequently neutralized on the outside, when both of their egos opened them up into a double Spear from D'Angelo through the announce table. D'Angelo swooped back into the ring shortly thereafter to land a Chokeslam/Spear combo on Hendry for the win.

With this victory, D'Angelo ended Hendry's "NXT" Championship reign at 60 days. Hendry shocked the world when he snatched the "NXT" Championship in a ladder match on the February 3 episode of "NXT." Hendry went on to defend his title against The Vanity Project's Jackson Drake and Saints.