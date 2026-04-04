WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results 4/4 - Five Championships On The Line, Sol Ruca Takes On Zaria

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver on April 4, 2026, coming to you live from The Factory at the District in St Louis, Missouri at a special main show start time of 7 PM ET!

Joe Hendry will be putting the NXT Championship on the line for the first time on "NXT" programming since retaining against Ricky Saints as he defends against Saints, Ethan Page, and Tony D'Angelo in a Fatal Four-Way Match. While D'Angelo has had his eye on the NXT Championship since completing his goal of taking out DarkState for sidelining him with an injury several months ago, tensions have been on the rise between allies Saints and Page over the last several weeks as they've been vying for a shot at the NXT Championship they both once held.

Lola Vice and WrenQCC member Kendal Grey will both be challenging Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence for the NXT Women's Championship in a Triple Threat Match. While Vice and Grey both looked to become the new Number One Contender on this past Tuesday's episode of "NXT", the match ultimately didn't end up having a winner as Grey tapped out to a hold that Vice had cinched in on her while she had pinned Vice at the same time and officials could not come to a unanimous decision.

Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes of Vanity Project will be putting the NXT Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time on television since dethroning DarkState's Saquon Shugars and Osiris Griffin on the February 24 episode of "NXT" as they defend against Los Americanos' Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano. Although they weren't originally slated to compete in the NXT Tag Team Championship Number One Contenders Tournament, Rayo and Bravo stepped in after Sean Legacy was medically unable to compete. The duo went onto defeat The Culling in a First Round Match on the March 24 episode of "NXT" and Birth Right's Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Uriah Connors in a finals match this past Tuesday on "NXT".

Myles Borne will be putting the North American Championship on the line against "SmackDown" star Johnny Gargano in what will mark Gargano's first time competing on an "NXT" Premium Live Event since defeating Grayson Waller in an Unsanctioned Match at Stand & Deliver on April 1, 2023. Although Gargano wasn't shown to be the most energetic, he emerged victorious in a Number One Contenders Eliminator Gauntlet Match against Shiloh Hill, Jackson Drake, Dion Lennox, and Charlie Dempsey on March 24 by last eliminating Hill after Hill had sent everyone else to the back.

After retaining her title against former friend turned archrival Izzi Dame in a Steel Cage Match on the March 17 episode of "NXT", Tatum Paxley will be putting her Women's North American Championship on the line as she defends against Blake Monroe. Monroe has been looking to get back the Women's North American Championship since Thea Hail unexpectedly dethroned her on the February 16 episode of "NXT".

Sol Ruca and Zaria may have been very close friends at one point, but Zaria turned her back on Ruca to cost her a NXT Women's Championship to the aforementioned Jayne on the February 24 episode of "NXT". Ruca returned the favor on the March 3 when she cost Zaria a title shot of her own, and the pair most recently came face-to-face with one another on March 24 in a verbal confrontation where Ruca expressed her confusion at Zaria betraying her while Zaria shared that she always felt second to Ruca. Tonight, they look to settle things once and for all when they go head-to-head against one another.

Additionally, Birth Right's Arianna Grace, the aforementioned Stacks, the aforementioned Connors, Charlie Dempsey, and Lexis King will be taking on Wren Sinclair, Shiloh Hill, EK Prosper (formerly known as Eli Knight), Tank Ledger, and Hank Walker in a Mixed 10 Person Tag Team Match on the Countdown to Stand & Deliver Pre-Show beginning at 6 PM ET.

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Wren Sinclair, Shiloh Hill, EK Prosper, Tank Ledger, and Hank Walker make their way to the ring. Birth Right follow.