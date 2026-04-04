WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results 4/4 - Five Championships On The Line, Sol Ruca Takes On Zaria
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver on April 4, 2026, coming to you live from The Factory at the District in St Louis, Missouri at a special main show start time of 7 PM ET!
Joe Hendry will be putting the NXT Championship on the line for the first time on "NXT" programming since retaining against Ricky Saints as he defends against Saints, Ethan Page, and Tony D'Angelo in a Fatal Four-Way Match. While D'Angelo has had his eye on the NXT Championship since completing his goal of taking out DarkState for sidelining him with an injury several months ago, tensions have been on the rise between allies Saints and Page over the last several weeks as they've been vying for a shot at the NXT Championship they both once held.
Lola Vice and WrenQCC member Kendal Grey will both be challenging Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence for the NXT Women's Championship in a Triple Threat Match. While Vice and Grey both looked to become the new Number One Contender on this past Tuesday's episode of "NXT", the match ultimately didn't end up having a winner as Grey tapped out to a hold that Vice had cinched in on her while she had pinned Vice at the same time and officials could not come to a unanimous decision.
Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes of Vanity Project will be putting the NXT Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time on television since dethroning DarkState's Saquon Shugars and Osiris Griffin on the February 24 episode of "NXT" as they defend against Los Americanos' Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano. Although they weren't originally slated to compete in the NXT Tag Team Championship Number One Contenders Tournament, Rayo and Bravo stepped in after Sean Legacy was medically unable to compete. The duo went onto defeat The Culling in a First Round Match on the March 24 episode of "NXT" and Birth Right's Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Uriah Connors in a finals match this past Tuesday on "NXT".
Myles Borne will be putting the North American Championship on the line against "SmackDown" star Johnny Gargano in what will mark Gargano's first time competing on an "NXT" Premium Live Event since defeating Grayson Waller in an Unsanctioned Match at Stand & Deliver on April 1, 2023. Although Gargano wasn't shown to be the most energetic, he emerged victorious in a Number One Contenders Eliminator Gauntlet Match against Shiloh Hill, Jackson Drake, Dion Lennox, and Charlie Dempsey on March 24 by last eliminating Hill after Hill had sent everyone else to the back.
After retaining her title against former friend turned archrival Izzi Dame in a Steel Cage Match on the March 17 episode of "NXT", Tatum Paxley will be putting her Women's North American Championship on the line as she defends against Blake Monroe. Monroe has been looking to get back the Women's North American Championship since Thea Hail unexpectedly dethroned her on the February 16 episode of "NXT".
Sol Ruca and Zaria may have been very close friends at one point, but Zaria turned her back on Ruca to cost her a NXT Women's Championship to the aforementioned Jayne on the February 24 episode of "NXT". Ruca returned the favor on the March 3 when she cost Zaria a title shot of her own, and the pair most recently came face-to-face with one another on March 24 in a verbal confrontation where Ruca expressed her confusion at Zaria betraying her while Zaria shared that she always felt second to Ruca. Tonight, they look to settle things once and for all when they go head-to-head against one another.
Additionally, Birth Right's Arianna Grace, the aforementioned Stacks, the aforementioned Connors, Charlie Dempsey, and Lexis King will be taking on Wren Sinclair, Shiloh Hill, EK Prosper (formerly known as Eli Knight), Tank Ledger, and Hank Walker in a Mixed 10 Person Tag Team Match on the Countdown to Stand & Deliver Pre-Show beginning at 6 PM ET.
We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Wren Sinclair, Shiloh Hill, EK Prosper, Tank Ledger, and Hank Walker make their way to the ring. Birth Right follow.
Birth Right vs. Wren Sinclair, Shiloh Hill, EK Prosper, Tank Ledger, and Hank Walker in a Mixed 10 Person Tag Team Match (Countdown to Stand & Deliver Pre-Show)
Sinclair gets in Charlie Dempsey's face and begins yelling at him. Grace clocks her as the bell sounds and everyone begins brawling with one another. Uriah Connors and Hill are left in the ring, and Hill sends Connors crashing into the corner spine first. He fires off shoulder on his midsection and tags in Walker.
Walker lands a splash on Connors, then tags Ledger in. Ledger lands a splash of his own on Connors, but Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Walker tag in. Connors then flies off the apron to talk out Walker on the outside.
Dempsey tags in and fires off uppercuts on Walker. Sinclair tags in and Grace gets in the ring. Sinclair levels Grace with a pair of shoulder tackles, a clothesline, and a Sling Blade before following it up with a facebuster and cinching in a reverse chicken wing on Grace.
Dempsey pulls Sinclair off Grace to break the hold, opening the door for Grace to roll up Sinclair. Sinclair kicks out, but Grace lands a Sling Blade on her. Prosper and Connors tag in, and Prosper uses Stacks as a launching pad to land a Tornado DDT on Connors.
Prosper ascends up the ropes, but Grace gets in his face. This opens the doro for Lexis King to push Prosper off the ropes and for Dempsey to level him on the outside. Connors delivers a running kick to Prosper and pins him, but Ledger breaks the fall. Dempsey delivers a German suplex to Ledger, but Sinclair begins yelling at Dempsey and fires off chops on him. She delivers a double underhook suplex to him, but Grace levels Sinclair and levels her with a crossbody off the ring apron.
Inside the ring, Stacks rocks Walker with an enzuigiri. Walker levels Stacks with a spinning slam, but King levels him. Hill lands a bodyslam on King and sends Connnors crashing into the mat, but Ledger levels Dempsey with a shoulder tackle off the middle rope. Walker tags in, then immediately tags out to Hill. Walker and Ledger land a double splash on Dempsey, and Hill follows it up with a cutter for the win.
Winners: Wren Sinclair, Shiloh Hill, EK Prosper, Tank Ledger, and Hank Walker
We are live on the main show! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home once again as Shawn Michaels makes his way to the ring to welcome fans to Stand & Deliver. He says rivalries will be decided and "NXT" will be on a whole new level. He introduces Stand & Deliver host Sexyy Red, and she makes her way to the ring to join Michaels.
Lola Vice then makes her way to the ring. Kendal Grey, Wren Sinclair, and Fatal Influence follow.
Jacy Jayne (w/ Fatal Influence) (c) vs. Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey (w/ Wren Sinclair) for the NXT Women's Championship
The bell rings and Jayne shoves Grey. Grey responds with a shove of her own and fires off kicks on Jayne with Vice to send Jayne crashing out of the ring. Grey and Vice then take turns going back and forth, but Jayne pins them both. Grey and Vice both kick out, but Grey lands a double dropkick on Vice and Jayne. She pins Vice, but Vice kicks out.
Jayne sends Grey crashing into the ring steps on the outside, but Vice flies off the ring apron to level Jayne. She dumps Jayne back in the ring and delivers a kick to her spine, but Jayne responds with a backstabber to Vice and wears her down with a submission hold.
Jayne and Vice exchange right hands with one another, but Jayne lands a knee on the side of Vice's head and sends her bouncing off the middle rope with a neckbreaker. Grey rolls up Jayne, but Jayne kicks out and connects with a kick on Grey's chest. She sends her head repeatedly crashing off the mat and delivers a cannonball to her, then ascends to the top rope.
Grey catches Jayne with a right hand, but Vice pulls both Grey and Jayne off the middle rope with a powerbomb. She pins both women, but they kick out.
Vice delivers Hip Attacks to Jayne and Grey in opposite corners, then lands a suplex on Jayne. Grey catches Vice with a suplex before Vice intercepts Jayne with a roundhouse kcik to her headand goes for a pin. Grey breaks the fall, but Vice fires off her signature rapid fire kicks on Grey. Jayne levels Vice with a kick off the apron on the outside of the ring, but Grey is waiting with an Ankle Lock on Jayne back in the ring.
Jayne rolls up Grey, but Grey cinches the Ankle Lock back in on her. Vice locks in a Sleeper on Grey as Grey still has Jayne trapped in the Ankle Lock. Jayne escapes and Grey breaks free of the sleeper.
Jayne pins Grey, but Vice gets Grey's foot on the bottom rope to break the fall. As Sinclair brawls with Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid through the crowd, Grey flies off the apron to level Jayne and Vice on the outside. Grey ascends to the top rope and lands a diving DDT on Jayne, then goes for a pin. Vice breaks the fall and cinches in a sleeper on Grey, then connects with the 305 on Jayne back in the ring for the win.
Winner (and new): Jacy Jayne
Los Americanos then make their way to the ring. Vanity Project follows.
Vanity Project (w/ Jackson Drake) (c) vs. Los Americanos (w/ El Grande Americano) for the NXT Tag Team Championship
Bravo Americano and Ricky Smokes begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Bravo fires off right hands on Smoke, then mocks Brad Baylor. Rayo Americano tags in and sends Smokes crashing into the ring apron groin first with Bravo.
Baylor tags in and levels Bravo (who has tagged back in) with a clothesline, but Smokes tags in and Bravo sends him crashing into the corner. Rayo connects with a meteora in the corner on Smokes before the two men teeter on the ropes and Rayo delivers a Sunset Flip to Smokes.
Baylor tags in and lands a shoulderbreaker on Rayo. Rayo sends Baylor crashing into the mat spine first, but Smokes tags back in and delivers a double stomp to his spine. Baylor tags back in and lands a dropkick-spinebuster combination on Rayo, but Bravo tags in and delivers a crossbody to Baylor off the middle rope. He sends an interfering Smokes crashing into the mat face first and sends Baylor crashing into the mat spine first, but Bravo lands a swinging neckbreaker on Smokes.
Rayo tags back in and double teams on Smokes with Bravo. He looks to land a moonsault off the middle rope on Baylor, but Baylor avoids it before Grande slides Bravo a piece of metal and he slides it into his ring.
Smokes catches Bravo with an enzuigiri, then double teams on him with Baylor and goes for a pin. Rayo breaks the fall, but Smokes steals the piece of metal from Bravo's mask and places it in his trunks. Smokes lands a Hip Attack on Bravo, but Rayo lands a hurricanrana on Smokes off the middle rope and Bravo follows it up with a splash. Rayo then lands a crossbody on Smokes and pins him, but Smokes kicks out.
Smokes hands Drake the piece of metal Bravo had, but Grande levels Drake on the outside. Baylor takes out Drake, but Rayo tags in and ascends to the top rope. Smokes pushes him off, then delivers a reverse DDT-double stomp off the middle rope combination with Baylor for the win.
Winners (and still): Vanity Project
We then head backstage, where Sexxy Red runs into Shiloh Hill, Tatum Paxley, and Ricky Saints.
Back at ringside, Zaria makes her way out. Sol Ruca follows.
Sol Ruca vs. Zaria
Ruca surprises Zaria and delivers a clothesline to her off the top rope. The bell rings and Ruca lands a meteora on the back of Zaria's neck. The action spills out of the ring, and Zaria sends Ruca crashing into the ring apron. She sends her crashing into the ring steps face first with a Gorilla Press, then lands a clothesline on her in the corner and connects with a back body drop on her inside the ring.
Zaria cinches in a sleeper on Ruca, but Ruca catches her with a superkick and looks to land a crossbody on her off the middle rope. Zaria catches her and delivers a Fallaway Slam to her, then rains down right hands on her and fires off a couple stomps on the side of her neck.
Zaria delivers a series of knees to Ruca's midsection, then sends her crashing into the mat face first and catches her with a knee strike to her face. Ruca whips Zaria into the corner and lands a German suplex on her, then delivers a missile dropkick to her off the middle rope and looks to deliver a thrust kick to Zaria.
Zaria catches Ruca's leg and gets her up on her shoulders, but Ruca escapes as the action spills back out of the ring. She dumps Zaria back inside and sets up for Sol Snatcher, but Zaria catches Ruca with a kick to her midsection and Ruca dumps Zaria out of the ring and onto the entrance ramp.
Ruca looks to fly off the ropes, but Zaria intercepts her. Ruca then lands a Sol Snatcher on Zaria on the entrance ramp, but Zaria spears Ruca back into the ring through the middle rope. Ruca catches Zaria with a Sol Snatcher off the middle rope and pins her, but Zaria kicks out.
Zaria spears Ruca and lands an F5 on her, then goes for a pin but Ruca kicks out. Zaria gets Ruca up on her shoulders and ascends to the middle rope, but Ruca escapes by firing off elbows on Zaria's head. She delivers a facebuster to Zaria off the middle rope and follows it up with a Sol Snatcher for the win.
Winner: Sol Ruca
We then head backstage, where Robert Stone and Sexyy Red congratulate Lola Vice on becoming the new NXT Women's Champion.
Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae then make their way to the ring. Myles Borne follows.
Myles Borne (c) vs. Johnny Gargano (w/ Candice LeRae) for the North American Championship
The bell rings and the two lock up. Borne levels Gargano with a shoulder tackle, but Gargano delivers a dropkick to Borne and fires off right hands on him. He clotheslines Borne out of the ring and rocks him with a thrust kick off the apron, then delivers a cannonball to Borne to take him out on the outside.
Gargano hugs LeRae, but Borne sends Gargano crashing into the ring post spine first and dumps him back in the ring. Borne then catches Gargano with a scoop powerslam and pins him, but Gargano kicks out and sends Borne crashing into the ring post shoulder first.
Gargano fires off right hands on Borne and levels him with a pair of clotheslines, then delivers a spear to him off the entrance ramp and through the middle rope. He goes for a pin, but Borne kicks out.
Borne and Gargano exchange right hands with one another, but Gargano catches Borne with a DDT into the ring through the middle rope. He goes for a pin, but Borne kicks out and sends Gargano crashing into the mat spine first.
Borne rolls up Gargano, but Gargano kicks out. LeRae takes a cheap shot at Borne from the outside and Gargano rolls him up, but Borne kicks out and Gargano cinches in the Gargano Escape on Borne. Borne kicks out, but Gargano rocks him with a superkick over the top rope as Borne stands on the entrance ramp. Borne then connects with a DDT on Gargano over the top rope and follows it up with a Famouser to him for the win.
Winner (and still): Myles Borne
After the match, Dion Lennox appears out of nowhere and rains down right hands on Borne. He then sends Borne crashing on top of a chair.
We then head backstage, where Izzi Dame confronts Sol Ruca as they both look to receive championship matches.
Back at ringside, Blake Monroe makes her way out. Tatum Paxley follows.
Tatum Paxley (c) vs. Blake Monroe for the Women's North American Championship
The bell rings and Paxley fires off kicks on Monroe's midsection. Monroe sends Paxley crashing onto the entrance ramp off the top rope with a hurricanrana, then dumps her back into the ring and fires off stomps on her shoulder.
Monroe cinches in a crossface on Paxley, but Paxley connects with a flipping kick on Monroe. Monroe then delivers a Sling Blade to Paxley, but Paxley intercepts Monroe with a thrust kick and the two fire off stomps on one another. Monroe lands a kick on Paxley's head and ascends to the top rope, but Paxley lands a superplex on Monroe and rolls through to deliver a second suplex to her. She then sends Monroe crashing into the mat spine first and goes for a pin, but Paxley kicks out.
Monroe pulls Paxley off the ring apron with a Sunset Flip and dumps her back in the ring, then exposes the bottom turnbuckle. As the referee fixes it, Monroe hits Paxley with the Women's North American Championship belt. She follows it up with a Fireman's Carry Slam back in the ring on Paxley and pins her, but Paxley kicks out.
Paxley delivers a flipping kick to Monroe, but Monroe levels Paxley with a headbutt and follows it up with a DDT. She goes for another pin, but Paxley kicks out once again and lands Cemetery Drive on Monroe for the win.
Winner (and still): Tatum Paxley
We then head backstage, where Saquon Shugars confronts Dion Lennox about attacking Myles Borne and calls him selfish. Lennox assures Shugars that he has a plan for all of them to be successful as a group.
Back at ringside, Ethan Page, Tony D'Angelo, Ricky Saints, and Joe Hendry all make their way out.
Joe Hendry (c) vs. Tony D'Angelo vs. Ethan Page vs. Ricky Saints in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the NXT Championship
The bell rings and Hendry and D'Angelo deliver bodyslams to Saints and Page. They back into one another and look to chokeslam each other, but Page and Saints look to surprise them. D'Angelo and Hendry fight them off, but Hendry lands a suplex on Saints as D'Angelo clotheslines himself and Page out of the ring.
Hendry lands a neckbreaker on D'Angelo and gets Saints up on his shoulders, then sends Page crashing into D'Angelo and delivers a delayed vertical suplex to Saints. Page and Saints double team on Hendry and land splashes on him in the corner.
Page and Saints both look to pin Hendry and fire off right hands on him as they argue who should do it.
Saints sends Hendry crashing into the mat and pins him at the same time that Saints does. Hendry kicks out, but D'Angelo spears Saints and looks to spear Hendry. Hendry moves out of the way and D'Angelo is sent crashing into the ring post shoulder first.
Page connects with a shotgun dropkick on D'Angelo, then delivers an elbow drop to Hendry. Page and Saints then send D'Angelo crashing into the ring steps on the outside, but Hendry flies off the ring apron to take out Page and dumps him into the ring.
Hendry looks to chokeslam Page, but Saints intervenes and Hendry takes out both men with a double underhook suplex. He levels D'Angelo with a clothesline, then levels Page and Saints with ones of their own and connects with a Fallaway Slam on D'Angelo. He delivers a Fallaway Slam to Saints in order to send Page crashing off the ring apron, then sends D'Angelo crashing into the mat with a powerslam and goes for a pin. D'Angelo kicks out.
Hendry looks to land Standing Ovation on Saints, but D'Angelo delivers a spear to him and clotheslines Saints out of the ring. He lands a second spear on Hendry and pins him, but Hendry kicks out and looks to land Standing Ovation on Saints. Saints delivers a Tornado DDT to Hendry and pins him, but Page breaks the fall.
An angry Saints hits Page with the chair, and the two men exchange right hands with one another on the outside. Page delivers an over the shoulder powerslam on Saints to send him crashing through the announce desk logo, then drags him up the ring steps that are set up next to the announce desk. D'Angelo spears Saints and Page off the ring steps and through the announce desk, then gets back in the ring. Hendry catches D'Angelo with a knee to his midsection, but D'Angelo delivers another spear and a chokeslam to Hendry for the win.
Winner (and new): Tony D'Angelo