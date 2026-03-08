Joe Hendry Beats Ricky Saints At His Own Game To Retain WWE NXT Title

Joe Hendry wasn't in a singing or dancing mood at WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2026 as he was fully focused on putting Ricky Saints in his place after weeks of Saints calling himself the uncrowned champion. With that said, Saints didn't walk out of Vengeance Day as a two-time NXT Champion as it was Hendry who believed in himself and retained his title.

Hendry went right after Saints in the early going, but the ring ropes were on Saints' side as Hendry's ankle got caught in the ropes falling to the outside giving Saints the advantage. That advantage was short-lived as Hendry quickly got back into things and began throwing Saints around the ring, capping it off with a delayed Suplex for a two-count. Saints would stop Hendry's momentum with a Neckbreaker and began getting confident, but he spilled to the outside trying to walk the top rope. That would work to Saints' advantage in the end as he threw Hendry into the steel steps and got a near fall back in the ring.

The crowd tried to motivate Hendry to get back into the match but Saints remained in control for an extended period of time, to the point where he made fun of Hendry's signature pose. That control was cut off by Hendry who hit a Spear, a series of strikes, and a Fallaway Slam before going for his pose, but decided to stay focused on Saints as he hit a Powerbomb for a near fall. Both men traded shots in the middle of the ring, but it was Saints who came out on top with an Air Raid Crash, which he followed up with a Crossface and a Guillotine. Hendry would overpower Saints as he countered out of the Guillotine and hit a Suplex, and after a quick flurry of offense, Hendry hit an Attitude Adjustment for another near fall.

Ethan Page then came to ringside and grabbed the NXT Championship who tried to throw the title to Saints, but it ended up in the grasp of Hendry. The referee got a hold of the title and threw it out, but that gave Saints enough time to hit a Low Blow and a Tornado DDT. However, Hendry kicked out. The referee almost got taken out by both men in the corner, but when Hendry saw the chance, he delivered a Low Blow of his own behind the referee's back, and he hit the Standing Ovation to secure the win and retain the NXT Championship.