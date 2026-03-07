WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results 3/7 - Two Championships On The Line, NXT Underground Match, Street Fight & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" Vengeance Day on March 7, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida at a special main show start time of 7 PM ET!

Joe Hendry will be putting the NXT Championship on the line for the first time on "NXT" programming since retaining against Vanity Project's Jackson Drake on the February 10 episode of "NXT" as he defends against former titleholder Ricky Saints. Tensions between the two men have been on the rise since Hendry won the title in a Seven Man Ladder Match on the February 3 episode of "NXT" as Saints was moments away from winning back the title. Things between the two men culminated on this past Tuesday's edition of "NXT" when Saints sang a song about Hendry and a brawl broke out between the two men, Saints' newfound allies Vanity Project, and North American Champion Myles Borne.

Another championship will be on the line tonight, as Izzi Dame of The Culling puts the Women's North American Championship on the line against Tatum Paxley in what will mark her first defense since retaining in a Triple Threat Match against Thea Hail and Lola Vice on February 3. The former stablemates and best friends turned rivals each hold a win against one another, with Dame defeating Paxley at "NXT" Deadline on December 6 and Paxley scoring a win against Dame at the "NXT" New Year's Evil television special on January 6.

Speaking of Vice, she will be competing in a match of her own as she collides with longtime rival Kelani Jordan in an "NXT" Underground Match. While Vice has become known for competing in "NXT" Underground matches, she's been struggling with a fracture in her hand over the past few weeks and was advised by a doctor not to take part in tonight's match this past Tuesday. Meanwhile, Jordan trained with former WWE star Shayna Baszler at her RUDOS Brazilian Jiu Jitsu school this past Tuesday to prepare for the match.

Jaida Parker and Blake Monroe have had a number of issues with one another over the course of the past several weeks, with Parker having cost Monroe a First Round Match For The WWE Women's Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament against Thea Hail on the February 24 episode of "NXT" and the pair having gotten into a verbal confrontation with one another this past Tuesday. Tonight, they look to put things between them to rest as they collide with one another in a Street Fight.

Additionally, Tony D'Angelo will be squaring off with DarkState's Dion Lennox on his quest to he continues to take out Lennox and his stablemates Saquon Shugars, Cutler James, and Osiris Griffin for good as a means of retribution for putting him on the shelf for a number of months.