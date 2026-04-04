Lola Vice Pins Jacy Jayne, Wins WWE NXT Women's Title In Stand & Deliver 2026 Opener

Lola Vice pinned Jacy Jayne to beat her and Kendal Grey in a triple threat for the NXT Women's Championship during Stand & Deliver.

Vice and Grey secured their opportunity at the title during this past week's "WWE NXT" after a draw; Grey pinned Vice, while also tapping out on the count of three, thus declaring the match a submission-pinfall double-finish. Thus, the decision was made for the both of them to challenge for Jayne's title.

Vice was the only one entering the bout with no one in her corner, with Grey flanked by Women's Speed Champion and WrenQCC partner Wren Sinclair, and Jayne by her Fatal Influence stablemates Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

That factored into the bout with Vice taking Grey out with a spinning backfist, falling out of the ring and allowing Jayne to make the cover. Vice put Grey's foot on the ropes to break the fall, prompting Fatal Influence to get involved, only for Sinclair to take the both of them out.

Back in the ring, Jayne took out Grey with the Rolling Encore to send her out of the ring, turning into a spinning backfist from Vice to get the winning pinfall. Vice is now the first female Cuban-American WWE champion in history.